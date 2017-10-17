Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris heroics earn Lilywhites hard fought point in Spain

Hugo Lloris produced heroics for Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening as he made a string of important saves to earn his side a very credible 1-1 draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Group H of the Uefa Champions League.

Coming into the game both sides had a 100 percent record in Group H and it was Spurs who took the lead in when Raphael Varane put the ball into his own net.

Cristiano Ronaldo then equalised for the hosts' from the penalty spot just before half-time. In the second half both sides had chances to win with Lloris making two outstanding saves to earn a point for his side.

The result leaves both teams in a good position in the group with seven points from their first three games and they will both go at it again in two weeks time at Wembley.

Madrid missed big chances to take an early lead

Madrid came quick of the blocks in the game and they really should have taken the lead in the fourth minute of the game. Ronaldo saw his header from a good Ashraf Hakimi cross cannon back of the post and them from the rebound, Karim Benzema put his shot wide of the goal with Lloris on the ground.

The hosts came close again soon after when a quick passing move ended with Benzema giving the ball to Ronaldo, who turned a couple of defenders in the box before seeing his goalbound shot just trickle wide of the goal with Lloris beaten.

After the first 20 minutes of the game though, Spurs grew into the game and they almost took the lead when Harry Kane saw his downward header well saved by Keylor Navas from a Christian Eriksen corner kick.

 