Guardiola think City should have scored more in Leicester win

Manchester City manager has praised his players efforts in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Leicester City, however despite extending their unbeaten run he stated that they could of "scored more goals" at the King Power Stadium.

Everything was good, but could have scored more

The Citizens headed into this clash in the East Midlands as clear favourites, looking to put 11 points between themselves and closest rivals Manchester United ahead of their evening kick-off against Newcastle United.

It nearly got off to the worst possible start when it is believed that Vincent Kompany should have been given his marching orders three minutes in for his challenge on Jamie Vardy, the Belgian remained on the pitch and City took the lead just before the break through Gabriel Jesus.

Their lead was doubled just after the restart when Kevin De Bruyne slammed City's second in the top corner, their comfortable win secured their 18th game unbeaten but Guardiola been the meticulous coach he is stated there is still room for improvement.

"Everything was good," Guardiola told his post-match press conference. "The goals were outstanding, they were scored collectively rather than individually."

"It was three points more and we keep going with our 18 unbeaten games in a row in all competitions and a clean sheet," the coach stated to the gathered press. "We could have scored more goals with the way we arrived at the by-line but in the last action, we didn't finish."

"It was tough but we did really well and we created a lot of chances to score more goals," the Catalan proclaimed. "We are so happy because after the international break, it is always a little bit complicated."

"We conceded one chance in the second half with a corner but the rest of it," Guardiola added. "We controlled a lot."

He will be out for a long time

There was very few negatives to take from the win over The Foxes, but the major concern for Guardiola will be the condition of his defender John Stones.

Stones has been excellent for The Citizens throughout the first part of the campaign in the absence of Kompany, but was forced off just after the half-hour mark with a hamstring with the anguish on the defender's face telling.

Guardiola will be slightly boosted by the return of Kompany who played the full 90 minutes at the King Power, but the coach admitted that is the "toughest period" to lose such a key player.

"Unfortunately he will be out for a long time," he said on Stones' injury. "In terms of the muscular injury, maybe one month to six weeks."

"It is the toughest period now because in December," the coach stated. "There is a lot of games so we are going to miss him a lot."

Guardiola concluded: "But that is normal with this calendar and he has played a lot of minutes."