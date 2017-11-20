Paul Clement admits concern over Swansea City performances

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has admitted that he is concerned about his side’s performances after the 2-0 loss to Burnley.

Jack Cork – sold by Swansea in the summer – scored the opening goal as the Welsh side succumbed to another defeat.

Clement’s side sit 19th in the table, and have lost their last five games in all competitions.

Concerned

After the loss, Clement said: “Of course I am concerned – I would be stupid if I wasn’t.

“I am concerned about the level of performance,” the former Bayern Munich assistant admitted, “I am concerned about our position in the table and I am concerned about how many goals we have scored – or have not scored – this season.”

He went on to say: “All these things we have to work on. But I have got no doubts about my ability and the ability of these players.”

Swansea have scored just seven goals this season, only 20th-placed Crystal Palace have failed to hit the back of the net more times.

Not playing well

After another lacklustre performance, Clement said: “We are not playing well – that’s clear,

“And when we don’t play well, it’s hard to pick up results.” The 45-year-old said. “The big teams can get results even when they don’t play well, but it’s very difficult for sides like us to do that.

“These players are capable of performing better than they are at the moment,” the manager insisted, “and that’s what we want to happen as quickly as possible.”

Clement’s next opportunity to see a better performance is next week against Bournemouth, who just beat Huddersfield Town 4-0.

Eddie Howe’s said had been in the relegation places with Swansea, but a few wins have propelled them up to 13th, something the Englishman will no doubt use as inspiration.

Bournemouth will travel to the Liberty Stadium, where Swansea have picked up just three points all season, all of them coming in the win over Huddersfield.