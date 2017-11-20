Wilfried Bony believes Swansea City have the quality to turn their fortunes around

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony believes that the current crop of players are good enough to get the club out of danger.

Bony made his first appearance in over a month in the 2-0 loss to Burnley, and is yet to score on his return to the club in six appearances.

Swansea have lost their last five games in all competitions, but the Ivorian believes they can turn performances around and pick up points soon.

Three points can be massive

“It was a very disappointing result,” said the Ivorian. “It’s up to us to change things. We need to win and we will do our best to do that.

“We have the quality.” Bony claimed. “We need to turn the bad moment into a good moment, and then everything will be bright again.

“Three points can be massive for our confidence and to make our fans happy.”

Stay together

Bony came on at half time in the loss to Burnley, where manager Paul Clement changed his shape and went for more of a 4-4-2, something we haven’t seen from the former Bayern Munich assistant before.

The experiment didn’t work, and after the game Bony said: "Our position is not good at the moment so we need to stay together, fight and learn from our mistakes from Saturday," he admitted.

“All I can say is that we are very sorry for what happened on Saturday. I promise we will do our best next week.”

Next week Swansea face an in-form Bournemouth side at the Liberty Stadium, after the Cherries won 4-0 against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Bony will hope that his strike partner Tammy Abraham will be fit to face Eddie Howe’s side, after the on-loan forward was stretchered off against Burnley.