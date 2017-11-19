Analysis: How individual Swansea errors and clinical Burnley finishing helped the Clarets secure another three points

There was no way through a strong Burnley defensive presence (photo: Getty Images / Athena Pictures)

It was a result that left some Burnley fans exclaiming on social media that they were "continuing their march towards the Champions League".

Sean Dyche will undoubtedly still be aiming for Premier League survival come May but his side played with elements of European standard football, although Swansea certainly played their part in a comfortable outing for the hosts.

A thrilling team goal before a fine solo strike but the Swans could have defended much better

The visitors began the game well, marking and blocking with commitment, although Burnley were winning the majority of second balls. Their sheer physicality put Swansea under pressure but it was a moment of class that broke the deadlock.

Working forward from the back in a move reminiscent of Jeff Hendrick's winner against Everton and with passing prowess that many top European teams could be proud of, Jack Cork was on the end of an excellent team goal.

However, new signing Sam Clucas will be disappointed with his part in the goal. The central midfielder, replacing Cork in the Swansea engine room, allowed his predecessor to ghost past him and execute a free header into the bottom corner past a despairing dive from Lukasz Fabianski.

No way past ten men behind the ball

The combination of Burnley quality and Swansea sloppiness combined again just eleven minutes later. Clucas lost the ball on the stretch after a poor pass from Leroy Fer, allowing possession to be handed back to the hosts. The ball was worked forwards to Ashley Barnes who released a powerful strike from range to double Burnley's lead. However, Federico Fernandez could have done more to close the space for Barnes.

The Clarets then showed their excellent game management by going more compact and defending with a bank of four and five, making it almost impossible for Swansea to penetrate.

The full-backs stopped pushing forward and the visitors were limited to just one shot on target which came from Wilfried Bony in the 95th minute. In fact, Burnley perhaps should have grabbed a third when James Tarkowski was controversially flagged offside after being left by Martin Olsson from a Robbie Brady corner.

It was an excellent display from Burnley, one that contained all the vital ingredients for a home win. Europe may still be way off in the distance but the fact the Clarets are just one point outside the top four shows just how poignant they have been so far this season.