Tommy Smith believes Huddersfield will have to be confident against Manchester City

Huddersfield Town take on high-flying Manchester City this weekend in a game which see’s the newly promoted side play the currently unbeaten leaders.

Huddersfield captain Tommy Smith realises the team will have a real battle on their hands against Pep Guardiola’s City who are already running away with the Premier League. Despite this Smith said the team will “always be confident,” citing that it’s “just the nature of our squad.”

The squad which David Wagner has assembled in just two years at the club will need to demonstrate all of their mental attributes on Sunday, but as Smith rightly says “anyone can beat anyone.”

Manager Wagner will certainly realise the importance of getting the tactics right and 25-year old Smith further stressed the importance of “having the right game plan against them,” but he also realises that he and his team will need to then “implement it on the pitch.”

The skipper went on to point out “home form has been excellent,” an indication that the perfect storm could be brewing for The Terriers to pull off yet another historic victory against a Manchester club at the John Smiths Stadium.

Smith faces former club City

The game holds even more importance for full-back Smith as he spent eight years of his youth career playing for The Cityzens. “When I left Man City I always wanted to play against them,” he told the media.

The Englishman, who has been on the bench for the last two games, will be looking to regain his place back from loanee Florent Hadergjonaj.

But despite being left out of the starting eleven Smith believes “competition in every position (will) only help,” suggesting that he looks forward to a battle to keep the shirt.

And given his past playing career for the opposition, Smith will certainly be looking to play, and play well on Sunday, stating that he wants to “show everyone what it means to (him).”

However, beating City will be a difficult task as Guardiola’s men have only dropped two points the season. Smith remains positive about the game saying “no team is unbeatable so why can’t it be us (that beats them).”

Fantastic support from Town fans

Town Skipper Smith spoke about the followers of Huddersfield, who it was revealed this week by the BBC Price of Football report showing that Town offer the cheapest season ticket. He said he hopes “supporters, who have been fantastic so far, will get behind us.”

The Terriers’ supporters have looked forward to games against ‘big teams’ for years and will want the team to continue a run of two consecutive home wins in the league when the game kicks off at 4PM on Sunday.