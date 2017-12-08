Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

Huddersfield Town vs Brighton Predicted XI: Recent losses could see Wagner make changes

Huddersfield face Brighton in what already looks like a crucial game for Town, the busy Christmas calendar could enforce some team changes.

tom-heath
Tom Heath

A mixture of poor recent form and fixture congestion will likely see David Wagner make a couple of changes to his starting lineup against Brighton.

Both Brighton and Huddersfield Town come into the game looking to bounce back from losses, The Terriers are on a run of four games without a win, whilst their opponents were comfortably beaten 5-1 by Liverpool last time out.

With just two points separating the two newly promoted teams, it will a be crucial three points if either team can manage a win. Attacking changes could be made by Wagner who will be hoping his team can end a barren spell of goals.

Defence likely to remain unchanged

Goalkeeper: Jonas Lössl – A mainstay of Huddersfield’s backline, the on-loan goalkeeper will be hoping he can keep out the Seagulls’ attackers.

Right-back: Tommy Smith – Huddersfield’s captain has been rotated recently with Florent Hadergjonaj, however Smith will be expected to step-up for Town in such a crucial game.

Centre-back: Mathias Jørgensen – Zanka’s mentality has been questioned in recent weeks, but manager Wagner has stood by him. The Danish defender will hope he can answer any doubts about him this weekend.

Centre-back: Christopher Schindler – The German, who this week won Huddersfield’s player of the month, has had his centre-back partnership tested of late. This game presents an ideal opportunity to get back to keeping clean sheets.

Left-back: Chris Löwe – The full-back is considered to be Town’s best left-back, therefore it makes sense for him to be chosen in this particular match-up.

Kasey Palmer to return

Centre-midfield: Aaron Mooy – The Australian is a key player for the Terriers, he has become the first name on the team sheet for Wagner.

Centre-midfield: Jonathan Hogg – The industrious midfielder breaks up the play, stopping opposition attacks, whilst also providing chances for his own team. The Englishman will hope to make a return after being rested against Everton.

Attacking-midfield: Kasey Palmer – Rajiv van La Parra’s red card and Collin Quaner’s poor form has given Wagner a selection dilemma. Palmer replaced Quaner at half time against Everton and could be handed a start this weekend.

More attacking impetus needed

Right-wing: Elias Kachunga – The Congolese winger will need to get past his opposite man and cause Brighton problems. Huddersfield’s attack will likely centre around getting chances to the striker and Kachunga will play a key role.

Left-wing: Tom Ince – The need for The Terriers to get in behind Brighton’s backline could see Ince moved out to the left-wing. This also accommodates the creative flair of Palmer through the middle.

Striker: Laurent Depoitre – Despite the Belgian not finding the back of the net since October, the lack of any other options means that Depoitre will once gain start up-front. Steve Mounié has failed to have any impact on the game when he has been subbed on.

