Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Stoke City: Kane double completes Wembley rout for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur won their first Premier League game in over a month, as a Harry Kane brace together with goals from Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and efforts from Ryan Shawcross at both ends, saw the hosts cruise home, thumping Stoke City 5-1 at Wembley Stadium.

After Mauricio Pochettino's men took the lead courtesy of Shawcross turning the ball into his own net, Spurs were repeatedly thwarted by Jack Butland in the Potters' goal during the opening period, before the Lilywhites took firm command after the break.

In the early going, neither side were able to get their respective creators-in-chief to stamp their mark on proceedings, with both Eriksen and Xherdan Shaqiri peripheral figures save for the odd whipped-in set piece.

Indeed it took an own-goal to break the deadlock. After neat work from Son, the South Korean's arcing cross flicked the toe of Kurt Zouma which then ricocheted off Shawcross, who was helpless to prevent the ball flying past Butland in the Stoke goal.

The hosts then came close to doubling their advantage twice within the space of three minutes. First, Son was again involved after breaking on the counter-attack but was denied after Butland blocked his goal-bound effort.

Eriksen then forced another stop from the Bristolian, before a long-range effort was shoveled away by the Potters' 'keeper once more.

Ten minutes before the break, Kane them remarkably failed to add the second after being put through on goal with Butland, could only side-foot his effort past the post.

Spurs continued to frustrate the home fans, and with the visitors having their own handful openings were left to rue not having a bigger lead as the half-time whistle sounded.

Hosts take control

Having remained on the front foot on resumption, the Lilywhites then put a strange-hold on the game. Twice inside the space of as many minutes the hosts netted to take command of the game.

Son notched his first after clever work from Harry Winks found Dele Alli who slipped a perfectly-weighted pass through the middle. Son stooped to slot past Butland - who had up to then denied Spurs on multiple occasions.

A minute later, Ben Davies cross from the by-line found Kane at the far post, with the England international nodding down into the Stoke net from three yards out.

Stoke came close to reducing the deficit after Hugo Lloris was forced into a sprawling save to deny Shaqiri, with the rebounded block almost cannoning off Eric Dier into his own net.

Kane, Eriksen complete rout

Five minutes later the game was wrapped up. Eriksen was finally able to find some space to weave his magic on the right and after the Dane's cross was to only partially cleared, Kane was on hand to steal in a stroke to ball into the visitors' net.

On the back of a dominant first period, Tottenham had firmly put their foot down. Huge gaps were appearing in the Stoke back line and Eriksen having been provider than grabbed his own after being put clear on goal to add Spurs' fifth of the afternoon.

Having turned into his own net to opening the scoring at Wembley, Shawcross then made amends with a goal from a corner after beating Lloris to the ball.

Lilywhites ease home

It was quickly becoming a cricket score in North London and again Butland made a superb save to deny Eriksen his own double.

Substitute Fernando Llorente then almost put his own gloss on the final minutes put failed to latch onto a squared pass, before it was again Butland who denied Kane his hat-trick in the final minute.

Tottenham had entered this game int something of a blip, but having piled on five goal at Wembley, most importantly registered their first win in over a month to put their top-four hopes back on track.