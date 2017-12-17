Leeds United v Hull City Preview: Whites looking for win to take them back into the top six

A win for Thomas Christiansen's Leeds United side this weekend against Hull City will see the Whites go back into the top six of the Championship league table.

The Tigers go into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss away to Cardiff City last weekend. Meanwhile, Leeds head into the clash after securing back-to-back wins for the first time since September last time out against Norwich City.

Top six the target for Thomas Christiansen's men

After losing seven in eight league games, Leeds have turned their form right around, picking up thirteen points from a possible eighteen in their last six games and now sit seventh in the table.

With Aston Villa facing Sheffield United on Saturday night, a win over Hull this weekend will see Thomas Christiansen's side go back into Championship play-off places over Christmas.​

​Tigers hunt for first away win under Adkins

After being relegated from the Premier League last season, Hull City have found life difficult back in the second tier of English football and now find themselves sitting 19th in the Championship league table, just five points above the relegation zone.

The Tigers have only picked up only five wins this season, with just one of those coming away from home.

Hull City's struggle has resulted in the sacking of manager Leonid Slutsky, with Nigel Adkins replacing him just over two weeks ago.

With an impressive CV, and winning his first game 3-2 at home against Brentford, Tigers fans will be hoping that Adkins is the man to move them up the table and stave off the threat of a second successive relegation at the KCOM Stadium. ​

​Adkins looking forward to what will be a "phenomenal" atmosphere at Elland Road

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins faced the press ahead of Saturdays 3pm kick-off, saying: "We've done a lot of work in the analysis room as well as on the training pitch ahead of going to Leeds."

He continued by saying that "the atmosphere is going to be phenomenal and "It's going to be a great one for the players to be involved in."

The 52-year-old also described the difficult task awaiting his squad against Leeds. He said: "We know it's going to be a challenge, but it's one we're embracing and very much looking forward to."

"There’s a genuine desire to keep improving on what we're doing."

Team news

​Striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga is now back and available for the Whites this weekend. However, forward Stuart Dallas is still out with injury.

Meanwhile Hull boss Nigel Adkins says that Markus Henriksen and Kevin Stewart will be added the squad that travelled to Cardiff last weekend. He also stated that Jarrod Bowen is also in the squad after coming back from injury early to make an appearance last weekend.

Fraizer Campbell will not be in the squad to face Leeds. However, the Hull City boss is hoping the striker can make a return over the Christmas period.