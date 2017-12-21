Swansea City AFC

Swansea City caretaker manager Leon Britton rules himself out of permanent job

Swansea City caretaker manager Leon Britton rules himself out of permanent job

The club stalwart will not be succeeding Paul Clement.

JackMceachen
Jack Mceachen

Swansea City caretaker boss Leon Britton has ruled himself out of getting the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

Britton was named in charge temporarily for Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace to the Liberty Stadium, after Paul Clement was sacked on Wednesday evening.

Britton will take charge on Saturday alongside under-23 coaches Cameron Toshack, Gary Richards and goalkeeper coach Tony Roberts.

Dismisses manager’s role

Speaking in his pre-match press conference Britton said: “I am a caretaker at the moment, but I don’t think it’s the right moment for me to take the job on a permanent basis,”

“That’s not to say I wouldn’t take it in the future,” the former club captain said, “but at the moment it’s not the right thing for me to become the permanent manager.

“I have been asked to help the club, which I will always do.” The 35-year-old said. “I will be caretaker manager alongside Cameron Toshack, Gary Richards and Tony Roberts and I will be in charge for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace.

Britton reiterated the importance of getting this decision right, which could decide whether Swansea stay in the Premier League another year.

He went on to say: “All I am doing is taking things day by day and then we will see where we are after Palace.

“What matters is that we get the right person to take over, whether it’s before the Liverpool game, after the Liverpool game or somewhere in the new year.”

Embed from Getty Images

The contenders

Tony Pulis was the bookies’ early favourite for the vacant managerial role, but several reports have claimed that Swansea are not considering the Welshman.

Swansea’s defence has not been the issue this season – only conceding 25 goals in 18 games – perhaps this wouldn’t be the right role for Pulis as his talents are improving teams defensively.

Ronald Koeman and Ryan Giggs have also been linked with the job, but Sky Sports have said that the Dutchman is not interested in the role and when asked by Sky Sports News whether Giggs would be tempted by the vacancy, Giggs said: "I've spoke to them before, before they appointed Bob Bradley, so no."

Crystal Palace’s former manager Frank de Boer has been linked with the job, and had been strongly rumoured with a move to South Wales on several occasions before taking the job with Saturday’s opponents.

Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has also been linked with the managerial seat, while reports have claimed that Swansea ambitiously want Louis van Gaal to take over.

The Swans look set to appoint a new manager as soon as possible, but that won’t be Britton. 

VAVEL Logo

    Swansea City AFC News

    Swansea City 0-1 Southampton: Gabbiadini's instinctive finish leaves Swans on brink of relegation

    5 months ago

    Swansea City vs Chelsea Preview: Both sides in search for vital three points for very different reasons

    5 months ago

    Swansea City vs Everton Preview: Swans looking to impressive home form to overcome home-sick Toffees

    6 months ago

    West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Preview: Improved Swans looking to heap more pressure on manager-less Baggies

    6 months ago

    Carlos Carvalhal keen for his side to maintain their momentum despite 2-0 defeat to Manchester United

    6 months ago

    Swansea City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Swans' impressive cup run ended by some Eriksen magic

    7 months ago

    Carlos Carvalhal left "very happy" following his side's 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town with 10 men

    7 months ago

    Swansea City vs West Ham United Preview: Both sides looking to bounce back after heavy defeats

    7 months ago

    Swansea City 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Ayew ensures nervous Swans progress to quarter-finals

    7 months ago

    Carvalhal upbeat despite 4-1 loss to Brighton

    7 months ago

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Swansea City Preview: Swans looking to continue survival push against plucky seagulls

    7 months ago