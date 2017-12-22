Sarah Zadrazil and Viktoria Schwalm extend with Turbine Potsdam

This week Turbine Potsdam have announced that both Sarah Zadrazil and Viktoria Schwalm have extended their current deals through to the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Viktoria Schwalm

A player who’s come through the youth team in Potsdam, Schwalm has been playing for the Turbines since 2012 – moving up to the seniors in 2015 – and with her current deal set to run out at the end of this season, the 20-year-old has committed another two years to the Brandenburg club. Forced to sit out the majority of last season through injury, Schwalm has been impressing when she’s been rotated into Matthias Rudolph’s team this season, a hat trick – her first in the FBL – against FC Köln the highpoint of her year.

Speaking to the Turbine Potsdam website, Schwalm said she was very happy to have extended to Potsdam, wanting to “continue to develop” and “be successful with the team,” the Alsfeld native still feeling right at home in the East.

Described by head coach Rudolph as a “young player with a lot of potential,” he is pleased to Schwalm has extended her deal, the Potsdam boss happy with “the great job” the attacker has done in recent weeks. Glad she’s back from injury, Rudolph expects the 20-year-old to be a “very valuable player in the future.”

Sarah Zadrazil

Like Schwalm earlier this week, Zadrazil has added another two years to her current deal to take her through until the end of June 2020.

Gaining international recognition for her performances this summer’s European Championship with Austria, 24-year-old Zadrazil was an important player for the Turbines during her debut season ahead of the Euros. Though she returned to Germany with a knock, the Austrian has fast found her feet again in Brandenburg and has again been a vital component in the Turbine team.

“Very pleased,” to have extended her contract, Zadrazil has stated she will “do her utmost to support” the team in achieving its goals, the Austrian “looking forward to future successes.”

Glad to have locked the 24-year-old into a new deal, Rudolph was pleased with how the attacker has already developed during her time with the club, praising her impact and citing the “important role” she plays for both Austria and Potsdam.