QPR vs Bristol City Preview: Robins visit Loftus Road on the back of shock Carabao Cup triumph

QPR host Bristol City in the Championship this Saturday as the visitors look to make it six wins in a row following their Carabao Cup triumph over Manchester United on Wednesday.

The R's meanwhile have fallen on hard times in recent weeks and are looking to get their form on the right track after a promising win over Birmingham City last time out.

R's looking for wins to avoid being dragged into relegation battle

After scraping through last season with their Championship status intact, QPR are not looking to be dragged into a similar situation this time around but their form must improve in order to steer clear of the drop zone.

Prior to a crucial away win at rock bottom Birmingham City last time out, Ian Holloway's side had not won in six games and suffered defeat in five of those.

Their inconsistent home form has done them no favours with big wins coming against promotion hopefuls Wolves and Sheffield United preceded by draws against Burton Albion and Millwall at Loftus Road.

The R's, unlike their opponents, do not possess a main goalscorer whom they can rely on to drag them through tight games and so the collective efforts of top scorer Matt Smith and Idrissa Sylla will be required in order to secure a result against the Robins.

Holloway, who has played for and managed City's rivals Bristol Rovers, has been full of praise for Saturday's opponents in the press admitting "what they’ve done is remarkable", adding that "it’s important that we get about them and we take this game to them".

Robins soaring towards cloud nine

Bristol City have been one of the Championship's surprise packages this season and after finishing 17th last season now find themselves in third, just four points outside of the automatic promotion places.

They continued to stun spectators in midweek as they dumped Carabao Cup holders Manchester United out of the competition and set up a semi-final tie with Premier League leaders Manchester City in the process.

Assistant head coach Jamie McAllister was keen to stress that the cup win is "in the past and we get back to business", with Saturday's tie at Loftus Road now their most pressing concern.

Top-scorer Bobby Reid will be a key threat for the Robins as he looks to add to his 10 league goals, while captain Aden Flint is well-known for his goalscoring exploits from the centre of defence.

McAllister told the Bristol Post "the lads are confident after the run of results that we have been on" but also issued a reminder that QPR "are in confident mood as well" after their win over Birmingham, adding that the Robins must go to Loftus Road "full of energy and be ready to go again."

Team news

QPR are without forward Jamie Mackie for Saturday's clash as he completes the third and final match of his suspension on the back of a red card against Preston North End, while defenders James Perch and Joel Lynch also miss out although the former has returned to training this week.

Bristol City have no new injury concerns meaning Famara Diedhiou, Milan Đurić, Callum O'Dowda, Eros Pisano, Gary O'Neil and Jens Hegeler are unavailable for the trip to Loftus Road.

Predicted line-ups

QPR (3-5-2): Smithies; Robinson, Onuoha, Baptiste; Bidwell, Freeman, Luongo, Scowen, Wszołek; Sylla, Smith.

Bristol City (4-4-1-1): Fielding; Wright, Flint, Baker, Magnusson; Brownhill, Pack, Smith, Bryan; Paterson; Reid;