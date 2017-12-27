Huddersfield Town Player Ratings vs Stoke City: Mid-table stalemate on Boxing Day

The Huddersfield Town players battled hard during their game against Stoke City, however, they could only come away with the single point.

Tom Ince finally managed to grab his first Premier League goal for the Terriers, despite having the most shots of any player this season. The tricky winger got on the end of Collin Quaner’s pass and put the ball past Jack Butland.

Ramadan Sobhi cancelled out Ince’s goal in the second half meaning that both teams took a share of the Boxing Day spoils.

Unbelievable save from Lössl

Jonas Lössl – 8/10: The Danish keeper pulled off one of the best saves you’re likely to see all season, he collapsed to his right to stop the ball crossing the line from Eric Maxim Choupo Moting’s acrobatic shot. He could only watch as Sobhi scored into an open net at his back post, after the ball rolled all the way through his defenders.

Tommy Smith – 6/10: The Huddersfield captain experienced a difficult afternoon as Choupo Moting ensured the full-back had no time to rest. As always Smith looked very good going forward producing numerous crosses for his attacking team mates.

Mathias Jørgensen – 6/10: The centre-back was solid in the tackle, giving the Stoke attackers few chances to get past him. An un-characteristic error from ‘Zanka’ saw him give the ball away leading to a shot just past the post from Xherdan Shaqiri.

Christopher Schindler – 6/10: The 27-year-old has consisitantly performed well for Town this season. He could’ve been penalised late on for a foul on Mame Biram Diouf, which would’ve given Stoke the chance to win the game from the penalty spot.

Chris Löwe – 7/10: Löwe worked the line well, constantly proving to be a threat to young Stoke right-back Tom Edwards. At the other end the German dealt with the threat of explosive winger Shaqiri very effectively.

Dominant midfield display

Jonathan Hogg – 8/10: Hogg has mastered the art of just sitting in front of his defence, protecting them from attacks. He is the perfect partner for Aaron Mooy, allowing the Australian to push further forward and demonstrate his creative flair.

Aaron Mooy – 7/10: A steady performance for Mooy, but he was denied what looked like a certain penalty after Joe Allen brought him down. Referee Anthony Taylor waved away the Terriers’ protests on this occasion.

Ince finally scores

Collin Quaner – 8/10: Quaner looked out of his depth at the start of the season, but he has now adapted to life in the Premier League and since being given his chance in the starting eleven he has grasped it with both hands. It was his determination to get the ball to Ince which gave Huddersfield their one goal lead in the first half.

Tom Ince – 9/10 (MoTM): The English winger has been impressing Town fans all season without rewarding them with a goal. Credit must be given to David Wagner for persisting with Ince and everyone involved with the club will be hoping this is the first of many goals for Ince in the blue and white kit.

Rajiv van La Parra – 7/10: The Dutch attacker may have scored on another day as he forced a couple of saves from English keeper Butland. It wasn’t to be but van La Parra still provided some threat for Huddersfield.

Steve Mounié – 6/10: The Beninese striker hasn’t been able to put together a run in the side with Laurent Depoitre constantly breathing down his neck and scoring goals. Mounié failed to hit the net again and will be lucky to keep his place in the team against Burnley on Saturday.

Substitutes

Laurent Depoitre – 6/10: The Belgian replaced Mounié in the 62nd minute, but failed to add to his run of three goals in three games.

Joe Lolley – 7/10: Came on with Depoitre for van La Parra and provided some attacking threat. His drilled effort flew past the post.

Scott Malone – 6/10: Wagner’s last throw of the dice saw Malone replace Löwe as Huddersfield attempted to get the winner.