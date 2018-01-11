Arsenal target highly-rated Brazilian youngster Malcom as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez

It seems that Arsenal are already putting plans in to place to prepare for life without Alexis Sanchez, as the club look to open talks with Bordeaux for their highly rated Brazilian forward, Malcom.

Sky in Italy report that the Gunners are very interested in completing a potential deal for Malcom this month, if Sanchez was to depart in the coming weeks.

Near neighbours and bitter rivals, Tottenham Hotspur have also registered an interest in the Brazilian, but it's Arsenal who seemed to have made the first move for the much talked about 20-year-old.

£40million asking price

If Arsenal are to land Malcom this month, then they will have to be prepared to pay around £40million for the Brazilian.

Very much tipped as the next big thing to come out of Brazil, Malcom is a left-footed forward, who is versatile across the front line.

The forward is having a very strong campaign so far in Ligue 1 with Bordeaux, registering seven goals and four assists in the process.

Ideal replacement for Sanchez?

It looks nailed on that Alexis Sanchez will depart the Emirates in the near future, whether that is this month, or in the summer is yet to be decided.

If Sanchez was to leave this month, then Arsenal would look to accelerate any deal for Malcom, who has quickly turned into their number one target to replace Sanchez.

Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Lyon's Nabil Fekir are still names floating about, but right now the concrete interest looks solely set on the much talked about Brazilian.