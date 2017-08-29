Manchester City reportedly line up sensational Raheem Sterling swap deal for Alexis Sanchez

With just days to go until the summer transfer window slams shut, the Alexis Sanchez saga has taken another twist according to reports on Tuesday.

Sky Sports are reporting Manchester City have offered Arsenal a player plus cash deal, including winger Raheem Sterling as part of the deal. City are set make an official offer later this week.

The Gunners are also understood to be interested in Kun Agüero, but for the moment the Citizens are adamant the Argentinian striker is not for sale.