Cech applauds Arsenal fans. Source: Arsenal

Arsenal FC

Report: New Arsenal contract on the table for Jack Wilshere

Report: New Arsenal contract on the table for Jack Wilshere

The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season, with a new offer potentially on the table - but there's a hitch.

matt_sheppard
Matthew Sheppard

Arsenal are making attempts to try and tie Jack Wilshere down to a new long-term contract at the club.

Wilshere's current contract with the club comes to an end in the summer. However, following a sensational return to the team, it seems Arsenal are more eager than ever to tie the midfielder down again.

A slight change to current deal

If Wilshere is to sign a new long-term contract at the club, then there will be a significant change to his current deal, The Mirror report.

The Gunners want to base Wilshere's new deal around incentives, largely because of the midfielder's form with injuries.

The potential new deal would be significantly less than what Wilshere is on right now, with the 26-year-old reportedly earning around £110,000-a-week.

Embed from Getty Images

A new deal imminent?

Arsenal would look to give Wilshere a contract of around £90,000-a-week, but as mentioned earlier, incentives would be tied in to the deal, based on appearances etc.

Arsène Wenger and the club are really eager for a new deal to be sorted out sooner rather than later, and that feeling is very much shared with by Wilshere.

Wilshere captained Arsenal in their latest Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg against Chelsea, and did not hide the fact of how proud he was to captain the side.

There's set to be further developments with Wilshere's future as the weeks go on, but it seems Arsenal are now more keen than ever to make sure that this is a priority.

World Cup chance?

The England midfielder has one of his most solid spells of first-team football for some years, consistently putting in excellent performances over the past weeks. He's impressed Arsenal and England fans alike, and Gareth Southgate will be hard-pressed to find a reason to exclude the Gunners man from his Three Lions squad for this summer's FIFA World Cup if his form continues, and, as ever with Wilshere, he remains injury free.

VAVEL Logo

Arsenal FC News

Proving his worth: Danny Welbeck's rejuvenated Arsenal career

a day ago

Rob Holding hails Bernd Leno after crucial saves against Watford

3 days ago

Arsenal vs Watford Preview: Gunners look to continue winning streak against in-form Watford

4 days ago

Unai Emery reveals very little about Ramsey contract news ahead of Watford 

4 days ago

As it happened: Two late goals enough for Arsenal as they defeat Watford

5 days ago

Arsenal forced to listen to January offers for Aaron Ramsey

5 days ago

Arsenal 3-1 Brentford: Gunners withstand second half pressure to progress in Carabao Cup

6 days ago

Arsenal vs Brentford preview: Young Guns in line to start against Championship high-flyers

7 days ago

Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Emery's men overcome frustrating performance to win

9 days ago

Sokratis: The Greek aiming to help implement Arsenal's new defensive philosophy

11 days ago

Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla: Gunners in the goals as Europa League kicks off

12 days ago