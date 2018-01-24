Cenk Tosun bagged for Everton | Photo: Yahoo Sports.

Everton FC

Everton interested in PSV&#039;s Marcel Brands as Blues reportedly plan Director of Football shake-up

Everton interested in PSV's Marcel Brands as Blues reportedly plan Director of Football shake-up

Everton are reportedly interested in PSV Technical Director Marcel Brands.

connor-bennett
Connor Bennett

Everton are interested in PSV Eindhoven’s director of football Marcel Brands, according to various reports.

The Blues are said to be interested in the 54-year-old recruitment boss to take charge of the ‘global dimension’ to the director of football role at Goodison Park.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Brands is under contract with PSV until the 2020 season but would jump at the opportunity to move to the Premier League if the Blues present an offer.

Steve Walsh holds the role

That Director of Football role is currently held by Steve Walsh but the former Leicester City scout has come under fire in recent weeks following the fallout of the summer transfer window signings that have seen the Blues taken charge of by three managers during this campaign.

Walsh has drawn the ire of plenty of fans for the club being seemingly unable to sign players in positions of need during this current transfer window - with the need for a left-back becomingly glaringly obvious since Leighton Baines was sidelined in November.

However, the 53-year-old is said to hold more of a scout like position rather than an overall Director of Football role that would traditionally see him find players, negotiate transfers and then complete those deals.

He has been credited with the signings of young talents such as Ademola Lookman, Lewis Gibson and Nikola Vlasic but looks to lack the apparent imagination in signings that saw the Foxes win the Premier League title.

The reports suggest that Brands would oversee the role on a wider basis whilst Walsh would concentrate on going back to what he knows - scouting.

Embed from Getty Images

Who is Marcel Brands?

The 54-year-old has been with PSV since 2010, following a five-year spell with AZ Alkmaar as their Director of Football.

He has been credited with recruiting and later selling, the likes of Memphis Depay, Dries Mertens, Kevin Strootman and Georginio Wijnaldum among others - leading to a massive turnaround in fortunes for Eindhoven.

In December, Brands was said to be a target of Chelsea to replace Michael Emenalo but little transpired from those reports.

VAVEL Logo

Everton FC News

Arsenal vs Everton Preview: Blues facing tough task away to Emery's flying Gunners

11 days ago

Everton vs West Ham United Preview: Blues looking to return to form against struggling Hammers

18 days ago

Farhad Moshiri increases his stake in Everton

22 days ago

Everton vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Buoyant Blues host winless Terriers

a month ago

Everton handed Southampton Carabao Cup third round tie after seeing off Rotherham

a month ago

Everton vs Rotherham United Preview: Blues host Millers in Carabao Cup second-round

a month ago

Richarlison earns first Brazil call-up as Theo Walcott eyes England recall

a month ago

AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Everton: Ten-man Cherries battle back as ten-man Blues let a two-goal lead slip

a month ago

Everton exits continue as Mo Besic and Yannick Bolasie depart on loan

a month ago

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Preview: Blues looking to finally win on the South Coast against confident Cherries

a month ago

Marco Silva says Everton's trip to face AFC Bournemouth will be a "tough game"

a month ago