Millwall vs Derby County Preview: Second placed Rams travel to The Den aiming to strengthen their position in the top two

Millwall and Derby County both return to Championship action on Tuesday night at The Den. This game was originally scheduled for this weekend, but it had to be moved for Millwall’s FA Cup fourth round game against Rochdale. The Lions drew the game 2-2 after Ben Thompson scored a 90th minute equaliser to secure a replay. Derby didn’t play this weekend as they were knocked out by Manchester United in the third round of the cup.

The home side will be looking to continue their recent good form, since the start of 2018 they have lost just one game, that was a 2-1 defeat away at Norwich City on the 1st of January. Since then they have won two and drawn two, including an impressive 4-3 victory away at Leeds United in their last Championship game.

Millwall will need to be at their best to prevent Derby from taking the points, the Rams have been in impressive form, especially away from home. They are currently unbeaten in nine league games, a run which has seen some impressive away victories including 3-0 wins against Birmingham City and Barnsley.

Millwall looking for revenge against The Rams

The Lions will be hoping to put in a better performance than they did the last time the two sides met, which ended in a 3-0 win for Derby at Pride Park in December.

Despite being one of the favourites for an immediate return to League One at the beginning of the season, Neil Harris’ side have enjoyed a steady season and currently sit 15th, nine points away from the relegation zone. They have won eight games, drawn ten, and lost ten, meaning they currently stand on 34 points.

Derby look to continue their impressive run

Gary Rowett’s team will hope to take their unbeaten run to ten games when they face Millwall, and further strengthen their position in the top two. They drew 0-0 at home with fellow promotion hopefuls Bristol City in their last game, a point which meant they held second place for another week.

The Rams are currently two points above Cardiff City, so they could increase the advantage to five points if they beat Millwall, with Cardiff not playing until next Saturday due to their FA Cup match against Manchester City. In his press conference Rowett spoke about this being a tough game for his side, “Their home record is really good. I know Neil Harris well, they’ve got a good side and they’ll work very hard.”

Team News

Millwall signed defender Jason Shackell on loan from Derby last week so he will not be available for this game. They have also signed left-back Harry Toffolo from Norwich, he could be in the squad for the game against Derby. New signing Tim Cahill is unavailable for selection.

Joe Ledley should return to the Derby matchday squad after he returned to training last week. They will still be without Bradley Johnson who has a back injury. Gary Rowett could give a first start to new signing Cameron Jerome after he impressed when he came off the bench against Bristol. Johnny Russell has stated his intent to move to the MLS during this transfer window and has rejected a new contract at Derby, he is likely to miss this game.

Predicted line ups

Millwall (4-4-2): Archer; McLaughlin, Hutchinson, Cooper, Meredith; Wallace, Williams, Saville, O’Brien; Morison, Gregory.

Derby County (4-2-3-1): Carson; Wisdom, Keogh, Davies, Forsyth; Huddlestone, Thorne; Lawrence, Vydra, Weimann; Jerome.