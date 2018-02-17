Fulham vs Aston Villa Preview: Villa looking to make it eight wins on the bounce

Two of the most in-form Championship sides meet this weekend as promotion-chasing Fulham host high-flying Aston Villa in what could be a very interesting contest at Craven Cottage.

Villa will hope to extend their win streak to eight games in the Championship, after defeating Second-City rivals Birmingham City last weekend. Whereas the hosts will hope to continue their six-match unbeaten run which featured a 6-0 victory over Burton Albion in January.

The Cottagers were held to a 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers last week but could make amends after their impressive record at home. They have lost just one of their last 11 home fixtures to Villa which featured in January 2010 where The Villans won 2-0.

The pair met at Villa Park in October where John Terry and Albert Adomah secured a 2-1 victory for Steve Bruce’s side. With the potential of making it a league double tomorrow, this could be the first time this has occurred since the 2009-10 Premier League campaign.

Bruce is aware of Fulham’s home threat with many backing Slovisa Jokanovic’s men to come away with all three points as they hope to catch up with both Villa, Cardiff City and Derby County in the league table.

Bruce said: “It’s possibly the biggest test of 2018 so far.

“I’m expecting a difficult game because Fulham are a good side. They have talented players so it should be a cracking game.”

​Team news

There could be a number of changes to his side as Jack Grealish and Adomah could miss out through injuries which they picked up against Birmingham last Sunday.

Adomah is currently Villa’s top goalscorer this campaign and has scored 14 goals from a wide position. Local lad Grealish, highly impressed last weekend with some calling for his name to be involved with England in the coming months.

A return could also be handed to Birkir Bjarnason who was replaced by Mile Jedinak for last weekend’s derby-day fixture. Gabby Agbonlahor could be in the squad as Johnathan Kodjia and Jed Steer remain out.

Jokanovic’s side could name an unchanged side from last week’s 1-1 draw with Bolton, with the exception of Tom Cairney who may start in South London. After much transfer talk throughout January, the Scotland-International could be given the nod. On-loan forward Aleksander Mitrovic could also be handed a starting spot.