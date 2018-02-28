Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 Rochdale: Spurs cruise into FA Cup quarter-finals as VAR steals the show

Goals from Fernando Llorente and Heung-min Son saw Spurs through to the FA Cup quarter-finals on a night where VAR stole the headlines.

A disallowed goal and penalty went against Tottenham as referee, Paul Tierney made the most of the available VAR system.

On a freezing cold night at Wembley where the snow covered the pitch, around eight minutes of the first half was interrupted by VAR decision making.

However, the Lilywhite's showed maturity in the second half as they quickly put the tie to bed with Rochdale looking tired on such a large pitch.

Substitute Kyle Walker-Peters capped off the scoring with Tottenham's sixth with only seconds remaining.

Spurs now face a visit to Swansea in the quarter-final tie which will take place on 17th March.

Son shines in snowy conditions

Tottenham broke the deadlock just 25-minutes into the game as Son slammed the ball home from inside the box.

Erik Lamela slid Son in as the South Korean pushed the ball onto his favoured right foot and slotted it beyond a helpless Josh Lillis.

Spurs finally had something to show for their dominance but Mauricio Pochettino's men felt that should have been their second goal of the evening.

Son grabbed his second just after the hour mark as the visitors looked drained.

He made it five with a simple finish into an empty net thanks to a low driven cross from Lamela.

Dale draw level

Minutes after a disallowed penalty, Rochdale drew level through Stephen Humphrys' superb finish.

Andy Cannon lofted a brilliant pass over the Spurs defence and Humphrys found himself one-on-one with Michel Vorm, the striker coolly slotted it past the Dutch keeper.

A fantastic goal for the visitors, giving their fans something to celebrate in the cold conditions.

The Dale struck whilst the Spurs fans and players were clearly still stunned by what had just happened moments ago following Son's disallowed penalty.

Llorente grabs a perfect hat-trick

Less than two minutes into the second period Fernando Llorente bagged his first ever FA Cup goal to put Spurs ahead.

Lucas Moura glided through the Rochdale midfield and slid in Llorente who chips the onrushing Lillis.

A fantastic finish from a striker very low in confidence, the Spaniard was judged at fault for Lamela's disallowed goal but certainly put things right in the second 45.

Minutes later the Spaniard grabbed his second, once again assisted by Lucas Moura.

His second a much simpler finish as Moura's pass left Llorente with just about an open goal to pass the ball in to.

Less than an hour into the game and Llorente topped off his birthday week with a hat-trick.

A typical Llorente goal as the striker headed home a Heung-min Son cross, making it a perfect hat-trick.

VAR controversy

Lamela seemed to open the scoring early on in the game but it was ruled out by VAR.

To the shock of everyone in Wembley nearly two minutes after Lamela's goal, it was chalked off due to a foul from Llorente on Dale defender Harrison McGahey.

Referee, Paul Tierney did not consult his VAR monitor and trusted the decision made by the external judge.

However, it looked extremely soft.

Kieran Trippier was fouled seemingly began outside of the box, the referee reviewed it through VAR and gave Spurs a penalty.

Son stepped up to take the penalty but on his run up the South Korean stuttered his step and then slotted the ball past Lillis.

Due to the complete stop of his run, Son was shown the yellow card and an indirect free-kick was handed to the visitors.

For a system that is proposed on the theory, it will erase the uncertainty and doubt in referee decisions only added to the controversy.

Dale show bravery again

Controversial refereeing aside, the visitors made a fantastic start to the game.

Spurs dominated but seemed to struggle at first in the wintery conditions. The Dale battled hard much like we saw in the first meeting.

Chances were few and far between for the visiting side but in first-half stoppage time, Dale rattled the post through Cannon.

However, as the game went on it was clear the visitor's fitness levels began to diminish as the large pitch allowed Spurs to run riot.

Despite a heavy thumping on the night the visitors can leave Wembley with their heads held high following a terrific FA Cup run.