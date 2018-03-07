Steve Mounié wins Huddersfield’s Player of the Month for February

Steve Mounié has won Huddersfield Town’s Player of the Month for February for the first time this season. During February, Mounié featured in four out of Town’s five matches.

He also scored on three occasions – two in the Premier League and once in the Emirates FA Cup, and so, was an influential member of David Wagner’s side.

After winning the award, the in-form forward spoke to HTTV to thank the fans for nominating him.

“I’m very honoured to win Player of the Month”

Mounié said he was honoured to win the award, by saying: “It means a lot for me. I’m very glad to be nominated as player of the month.”

“It means a lot for me because I gave everything this month on the pitch to help the team, as I can, get some points, and as well to win some cup games. And I’m very, very honoured to win player of the month,” he added.

When asked if the award is more special because it was voted for by the fans, the 23-year-old commented: “Of course – it means the fans are happy with me and I appreciate the support.”

“I can see it every game when they sing the song, and I really appreciate that they give me some force during the game,” he added.

“To be player of the month is something very special for me and I really appreciate that the fans nominated me.”

Mounié praises his teammates for helping him on the pitch

When reflecting on his own performances, the Benin international admitted: “My own performance was only for the team, and the team as well helped me win this performance because with Aaron [Mooy], for example, I didn’t score the goals. He gave me some assists and all the team helped me towards this.”

“It’s very good teamwork, so we have to nominate one player, but I think the team did very well this month, and we have to keep going.”

Mounié started the season well but picked up an injury in September which didn’t see him back to full fitness for a couple of months. Therefore, with fellow striker Laurent Depoitre starting to pick up some form – Mounié found himself dropping to the bench.

So, he has had to work very hard off the pitch to get back starting games and scoring goals, and on this, he said: “After my injury, it was quite hard for me to get back to a high level of performance.”

“But now I feel really good and that’s good for the team because we need some [good] performances at the minute to stay in the league. I think its good for the team and for me as well, and I hope we keep going,” he continued.

Winning the next two fixtures will be a “big step” for survival

Huddersfield’s next five matches are crucial, and so when asked how important they are he said: “Of course they are very important, because we play against Swansea, against Crystal Palace – two teams who fight as well for staying in the Premier League.”

If the Terriers win on Saturday against the Welsh side, and other results go in their favour they could see themselves sitting in 13th place, but if the opposite happens, they may see themselves back in the relegation zone.

“It will be very crucial fixtures against these teams and we need all the support of the fans to get these six points against these teams, because if we win these two games I think we can be really relaxed for the end of the season, and I think it will be a big step in remaining in the Premier League.”

Two Awards for the Striker

Mounié’s strike against West Bromwich Albion was also voted for February’s Goal of the Month Award, and so it has been an excellent month for the in-form striker.

“It's very fantastic. I’m very, very honoured and I thank a lot all the fans for giving me these two awards, and I hope I will make them happy again next month,” he said.