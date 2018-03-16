Danny Williams ruled out for the rest of the season with broken ankle

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Danny Williams will be out for the rest of the season due to an injury sustained in training.

The USA international picked up the injury in training on Wednesday, when David Wagner’s side were preparing for the weekend fixture against Crystal Palace.

Subsequent scans confirmed that he has suffered a fracture to the distal fibula (ankle). He underwent successful surgery on Friday morning and will begin his road to recovery soon after.

The USA international has been a crucial part of Town’s squad this season – making 24 appearances across all competitions, starting 1 1 Premier League games, and scoring one goal in Town’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Bolton Wanderers in January.

Wagner sure he will be “determined to come back fitter”

In his Friday press conference, Wagner explains how the injury occurred: “He picked up the injury during training – it didn’t look like a serious situation to be totally honest, it wasn’t a battle or a challenge. He more or less touched the ball in an unlucky moment and fractured his fibula in this situation.”

He further commented: “We are all disappointed Danny has suffered this injury and now we offer him our full support as he begins his recovery.”

“He’s adapted well to football in the Premier League and has been in some great form for us recently," the German coach added.

"He’s a big character in the dressing room too and I have no doubt that he will be determined to come back fitter and stronger than before."

“He then continued: “In his absence, we will do everything we can to make sure Danny is back playing Premier League football with Huddersfield Town next season.”

Williams “gutted” about missing the remainder of the season

Williams himself took to his Instagram page, with the above photo, stating:“Gutted to miss out the rest of the season with a broken ankle. I wanna take this opportunity to thank my teammates, the medical department and the coaching staff around David Wagner for giving me their full support.”

Before adding: “Best of luck to my boys for the rest of the season. We have shown many times what this team’s mentality is all about! Please don’t worry about me.

"Who knows me knows that I will bounce back from this. See you back at work real soon.”