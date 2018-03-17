Liverpool 5-0 Watford: Mohamed Salah inspires Reds to win as Anfield endures a blizzard

Liverpool ​delivered the perfect response to last weekends disappointing result against Manchester United​, surging to a 5-0 win against Watford. Mohamed Salah was the man to inspire such a victory, sealing a brilliant individual performance with a four goals while Roberto Firmino also produced a stunning second-half goal.

More records broken for Mohamed Salah against Watford

It may be his first season at Anfield, but Mohamed Salah has secured an array of awards for what has been a sensational campaign for the Egyptian. Named as the African Player of the Year, Salah has also picked up consecutive player of the month awards while battling Harry Kane for the Golden Boot.

Yet, there were even more records broken against a notably poor Watford side on a freezing night at Anfield. It took just five minutes for the 25-year-old to make his mark, wriggling his way past Britos, leaving the defender on the deck before slamming the ball into the far corner. Salah is only the third Liverpool player to score over 25 Premier League ​goals in a simple campaign; Luis Suarez (31 in 2013-14) and Robbie Fowler (28 in 1995-96 and 25 in 1994-95).

A beautiful one-two between Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane down the left-hand side saw the former produce a sumptuous first-time cross for Salah's second goal, with the forward given the simple task of tapping the ball into the net such was the quality of Robertson's delivery. The goal saw Salah surpass Fernando Torres' record for 33 goals in his debut season at Liverpool, emphasising the magnitude of his impact on Klopp's side.

All that was left for Salah to do was round off a brilliant display with his first hattrick since joining in the summer. The Egyptian delivered in fine style too, waltzing his way into the area before wrong footing three Watford defenders. There was even a stumble to the ground before he poked the ball into the net. Another emphatic finish late on ensured it was four goals for Mo on a day where the opposition back-four were terrorised and run ragged by his sheer brilliance.

Watford fail to provide any attacking threat as Deeney cuts a frustrated figure

It was one of those games where you're left to wonder whether Liverpool were 'that' good or Watford 'that' bad. The visitors failed to get anything going in the final third, only forcing Karius into action with a tame header from Richarlson in the 36th minute. Troy Deeney was left isolated and devoid of any service as Liverpool's defence enjoyed a much easier ninety minutes of football than at Old Trafford, where the remaining frailties in the back-four were dually exploited.

A poor passage of play from Liverpool following an injury to Emre Can provided Watford with their best chances of the match, although The Hornets desperately failed in their attempt to make anything of it. Henderson endured a ninety sixty seconds, giving the ball away cheaply in midfield to allow Pereyra and Richarlson some joy down the flanks. The former produced a lovely turn on Robertson, flashing a danger ball into the area but Matip was equal to it as Liverpool's back four were left relatively untroubled.

Robertson retains bargain status, adding another assist to his name

Much has been made of Klopp's transfer policy since taking over Liverpool, with a series of brilliant deals made to offset players surplus to requirements and add real steel to a previously tender spine. Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are testament to that, fitting seamlessly into a high intensity, gegenpressing philosophy. Yet, no deal looks more pleasing than Liverpool's capture of Andy Robertson from Hull City.

Signing for £8million, Robertson has brought stability to what had previously been a thoroughly problematic position for The Reds. Such was the case against Watford as the left-back ran rings around his opposite number, delivering another brilliant ball in for Mohamed Salah as he notched another assist. To think that Liverpool let Kevin Stewart go the other way for the same price is remarkable.

The result sees Liverpool move up to third in the league, two points above Tottenham, albeit having played one more game.