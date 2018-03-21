Anfield set to stage Legends game in aid of the LFC Foundation

Liverpool Legends will face Bayern Munich Legends this Saturday at Anfield in a charity game.

Very few tickets remain and the game is expected to be a sell-out as money is raised for the LFC Foundation, Liverpool FC’s official charity, which aims to generate funds for children and young people.

90% of the proceeds will go to Liverpool's charity, whilst 10% will go to Bayern’s charity 'FC Bayern Hilfe e.V'.

Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool is among the projects to have benefited from last year’s charity game, which raised over a £1 million in total.

Steven Gerrard, the Reds under-18 boss, will be the star attraction. He retired from football in 2016 having spent most of his career at Liverpool and is now a key member of the Academy staff in Kirkby.

Jamie Carragher, who was caught up in a spitting storm that resulted in him being suspended until the end of the season by Sky Sports, is expected to feature.

Robbie Fowler will captain the side and Ian Rush, the Reds' all-time top scorer, will act as player-manager.

Fowler said: “We hope to create another fun, entertaining yet competitive game for all our fans at Anfield, whilst helping to raise funds for the Club’s official charity.”

Xabi Alonso, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in Istanbul and then later played for Bayern under Pep Guardiola, will play one half for each side, just as Steve McManaman did last season when Liverpool Legends faced Real Madrid Legends.

Istanbul hero Jerzy Dudek will share goalkeeping duties with David James. In defence, Scandinavian duo Daniel Agger, who spent eight years at Anfield and made 75 appearances for his country Denmark, joins John Arne Riise, who is Norway’s record appearance maker.

Former favourites Dirk Kuyt, Vladimir Smicer and Luis Garcia are among the other members of the squad.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Kuyt, who retired from playing professionally almost a year ago, said: “I’m been back just a few times since I left, just in the crowd, watched a couple of games but while I was still playing football it was difficult to come.

“I was here for Stevie’s testimonial with the All-Stars game and the Europa League game against the Spanish team [Villarreal].

“It was good to be back and hopefully now I’ve retired I can be here more. I’m looking forward to the game.”

Former Premier League players Martin Demichelis and Owen Hargreaves will be among those representing Bayern Munich, along with Luca Toni, the former Italy international, Lothar Matthäus, who captained West Germany in their World Cup victory in 1990, and Roy Makaay, who is now an academy coach for Feyenoord in Holland.

Speaking to Bayern’s official website, chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “It's going to be a highlight for all involved to be able to run out in such impressive surroundings as Anfield Road.

“The fans are going to get another opportunity to see their former idols in action again.”

A final few tickets remain available to purchase from Liverpool's official website. It will also be live on LFCTV.