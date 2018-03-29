Steve Mounié stresses the importance of Huddersfield Town fans' support

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounié spoke during the international break to discuss how he spent his few days off, the importance of the fans and his preview for the remainder of the season.

Mounié ready for the rest of the season

When asked how he spent his time off during the break away from Premier League fixtures, the striker said: “I went back home to the south of France – where there is my family and my friends, so I went to see them.”

“It was very nice, and I had a great time with my few days off,” he added.

Usually during international breaks, Mounié would be travelling and training with the Benin national team, but there were no fixtures during the March break for them.

“When there is an international break I like to be with my national team and play a game and still continue to train, because for me the season is not over so even if I’ve got some days off I’m thinking about football,” he admitted.

However, he also stressed that he would like to get on with the rest of the season now, stating:“But of course, if this international break doesn’t exist I would like to play straight away.”

“I really appreciate the fan’s support”

The Terrier’s fans have been spoken about positively throughout the season. When asked how he has found them Mounié responded:“The fans are really very, very nice. I love the atmosphere they give us during the game.

"They are always behind us, even if the result is not going in our direction. They are very, very good fans and I love to play in this stadium every game.”

Many members of the squad have admitted this season that the fans really boost their and performance on the pitch, and Mounié made his contribution to this.

The forward stated: “When the fans are behind us – when they sing my song, or the song of [Terence] Kongolo or [Aaron] Mooy – I think that they give us some energy and we want to show them that ‘Okay, you sing some songs for us – we will show you on the pitch, and we will try to help the team, and give you back what you’ve done for us’.”

The 24-year-old then added: “I really appreciate the fan’s support.”

Huddersfield will fight to stay in the top flight

Huddersfield travel to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United on Saturday – the first of the final stretch of crucial games.

When asked how excited he is to get back on the pitch, the forward said: “I’m really looking forward because I was very disappointed after the game with Crystal Palace [in which the Terriers lost 2–0], and I want to prove to everyone that we will fight to stay in the Premier League.”

“We start again against Newcastle and I hope everyone will be behind us,” he concluded.