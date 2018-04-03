Elias Kachunga ruled out for the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that attacker Elias Kachunga has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2017/18 Premier League season with ankle ligament damage.

This is due to the tackle the forced him off the pitch against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park last Saturday.

The 25-year-old was making his first start for the Terriers since mid- December, after recovering from damaged knee ligaments which he picked up in the Terrier’s 4–1 win over Watford in December.

This makes it a particularly bitter blow for the man who was Town’s top scorer last season, who was hoping to play a part in the run-in to the end of the season after being out for over three months.

What exactly happened up North?

The DR Congo international was the recipient of a strong challenge from Newcastle loanee Kenedy in the 47th minute by the corner flag – one that was missed by the referee, so the Newcastle man received no warning or punishment.

With replays and images shown after, it shows the extent of the tackle, with Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson thinking that winger Kenedy was “fortunate” to stay on the pitch.

Kachunga received on-the-field treatment and then tried to continue playing, but just minutes later he was back on the floor and untying his boot – knowing that his time on the pitch was over, and so was substituted in the 56th minute.

A scan on the injured ankle on Monday confirmed the worst, revealing that he has significant damage to the ligaments of his right ankle, and so he will not be able to feature again for the Terriers this season.

Wagner: This is “cruel” for Kachunga

Head coach David Wagner explained: “Everyone is absolutely gutted for ‘Kache’, because we have all seen how hard he worked to get back to fitness after the knee injury he picked up late last year. For this to happen to him so soon again is cruel.”

“We will give him all the support we can as he recovers, and I know he will do everything he can to be back as soon as possible,” the German manager added.

“We have six very exciting games left to play this season and, although he is disappointed and angry now, Elias will still be a big part of the group as we battle to secure our Premier League place for next season. He’s an amazingly positive character,” he concluded.