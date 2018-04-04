Liverpool boss Klopp insists there is still work to be done, despite 3-0 victory versus Man City

Jurgen Klopp cut a somewhat forlorn figure despite his side’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Anfield.

The German manager said he was disappointed at how little football his side played in the second-half, though he was happy with the scoreline.

He said: “We need to play more football in the second-half, that’s clear. We defended well but we didn’t play football for ourselves and that doesn’t make much sense. 3-0 at half-time, 45 minutes to go, but we stopped and defended. I’m not sure why.

“The first-half was brilliant, but we knew Manchester City’s talents and what they’re capable of. We needed to control the game better against them in the second-half.”

Klopp was particularly impressed with the second goal for the Reds, scored by £35million summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – a man he’s demanded more goals from.

“Super counter pressing to win the ball back and score that goal,” he said. “That was all good, but we want to control the game better in the second-half, there is still a lot of work to do.

“We defended the passes very good. I just wanted us to play a bit more football. I’m not angry – I’m all good with 3-0. But with one injury and one player suspended and no football in the second half, it doesn’t look quite so good at the end.”

Mohamed Salah came off around the hour mark with an apparent groin issue, while Jordan Henderson picked up a yellow card which will see him miss the second leg through suspension.

On Salah's injury, Klopp said: “He said to me immediately after the game all good, no problems, so I’m hoping we don’t have to worry. But we’ll let the medical team assess him and we’ll see.”

The former Dortmund boss rounded off his post-match interview taking aim at the Premier League’s scheduling, with Liverpool set to face Everton in a crucial derby match this Saturday as the day’s early kick-off.

He finished: “If you want to see football like this, then the Premier League has to think about the fixtures. I am sure Everton will be happier than we are about the kick-off time this weekend, but I am not happy with a few of the people who make the decisions in this league.”