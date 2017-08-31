Liverpool confirm arrival of £35 million midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal

Liverpool have confirmed the capture of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for a fee thought to be in the region of £35 million.

The England international completed a medical on Wednesday night at the national team's training ground in Burton-on-Trent and agreed a five-year contract worth a reported £120,000-a-week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected the chance to sign for reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on higher terms than those on offer at Anfield, also rejecting a £180,000-a-week contract offer from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old was concerned about the game-time he would receive in his preferred central midfield position for Arsenal and the Blues but believes he can cement a starting spot there under Jürgen Klopp

The Gunners had said they would not do business with Liverpool due to strained relations between the two clubs and because they perceive the Merseyside outfit as closer rivals than Chelsea, but conceded defeat after Oxlade-Chamberlain turned down a £40 million move to Antonio Conte's side.

That was enough to force the North London outfit - unwilling to let the former Southampton youngster leave on a free next summer - to change their stance despite Arsène Wenger's recent claims that they would hold Oxlade-Chamberlain to the remainder of his contract and let him leave on for nothing in 12 months' time. 

 