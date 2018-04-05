Rajiv van la Parra: Huddersfield have to 'play their own game' against Brighton

Huddersfield Town travel to the South Coast on Saturday for their next Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Winger Rajiv van la Parra spoke to HTTV to preview the game and discuss Brighton and the atmosphere in the dressing room.

Huddersfield “need the points really hard”

The Seagulls currently sit 3 points ahead of the Terriers, meaning if David Wagner’s men can come away with a win, they will be level on points with their fellow promoted side.

With only six games remaining, when van la Parra was asked if each game holds a little bit more importance at this stage of the season.

He said: “Yeah of course. I think it’s more because there are not many games left, so every time you get closer to the end. Now, in the position where we are, we need the points really hard.”

“Especially after the last results – they were not in our way. So, its good to turn it around and I think Brighton are the perfect opponent for us to do that,” he continued.

Huddersfield last faced Brighton at the John Smith’s Stadium in December, where a brace from Steve Mounié gave victory to the Terriers.

Huddersfield should take confidence from this result to the Amex Stadium, and the 26-year-old said: “It gives us a little bit of confidence of course, but every game is different.

"We play there away, and it’s a different Brighton that we will face.”

“We just have to play our own game and to be honest; Brighton is an opponent that suits us, so hopefully this weekend we can get the three important points,” added the Dutchman

The team is focused

When asked what the atmosphere in the dressing room is like at the minute, knowing that these next few games will decide the fate of their season.

Van la Parra commented: “It is really important [this game]. For us as well its important to stay in the league, as it is for the fans. But to be honest, in the dressing room everyone is calm and focused – like it should be.”

“So, there’s not really a lot of pressure, and I think its good that we don’t feel too much pressure of course. We are really focused, and we know how important this game is,” he admitted.

Brighton have the 8th best home record in the league this season, but Huddersfield need not to think of this and just concentrate on themselves and their own performance.

“I think that earlier in the season we played also Watford away, and they were in really good form, and we win 4 -1. So, it can change so quick, and for us, it’s a really nice moment to change it around, get the three points and make sure we are safe to stay in the Premier League,” he concluded.