Seagulls captain Bruno focused on securing Premier League safety

Brighton & Hove Albion captain Bruno has called for unity amongst fans and players ahead of the all-important M23 derby against Crystal Palace.

The 37-year-old Spaniard recently penned a new deal to extend his stay with the club, having signed over six years ago under then manager Gus Poyet. Since then, he has managed to become a fan favourite at the AMEX.

The 2017-18 Premier League season has been a mixed one for the veteran fullback. He was the first choice for the club before Ezequiel Schelotto's return from injury and his subsequent solid performances at the back.

Age has prevented Bruno from playing a consistent role in the squad, however, he has insisted it is a "dream" for him to continue with the Seagulls.

Bruno focused on Premier League safety

Speaking to The Argus about his situation, Bruno revealed that there was interest in him from clubs in the USA in January.

He said that he had "a few offers", however, he was only "thinking about staying" at Brighton.

Bruno said: "Of course for me and my family it was a dream to continue in this city and with this club.

"Now I am concentrating on us securing this safety in the Premier League, which will be difficult."

The Spaniard is right, with 35 points in the bag so far, the Seagulls will need a handful of points to ensure their status in the top-flight for the next season.

I had something from the US, reveals Bruno

Speaking on his situation earlier in the season, the Seagulls captain revealed that he had offers from the US.

Despite those offers, Bruno insisted that he is "very concentrated" on Brighton at the moment and also said that he "wouldn't swap" Brighton for something else.

Schelotto's consistency means that Bruno has lost his status as the first-choice starter, but that hasn't bothered the Spaniard one bit as he prepares to ready for any time the team needs him.

He said: "I never had any doubts because there are periods in a season. What I have to do is be ready to play at any moment. And, if that moment comes, I’ll be up to the right level."

It will be interesting to see what kind of a role he plays against the Eagles on Saturday as he aims to inspire his team-mates to victory against their traditional rivals.