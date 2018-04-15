Glenn Murray disappointed with crucial miss against Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Glenn Murray was at the centre of late drama at Selhurst Park in Brighton's 3-2 defeat against Crystal Palace.

The 34-year-old missed a golden chance that could've levelled the game and given Brighton a share of the spoils.

However, he failed to connect properly with the shot and it went wide.

The former Eagles forward was unable to add to his tally after scoring in the 17th minute of the game. He will have a chance to make amends when Tottenham Hotspur visit the AMEX on Tuesday.

Murray explains his crucial miss

Speaking to The Argus after the game, the Seagulls' Premier League top-scorer this season explained his disappointing miss.

He said: "It’s an inswinging cross from, I think, Beram and Ulloa’s got a nick on it."

He further explained that he anticipated the flight of the ball "wrong" and that it came off the inside of his heel.

The miss was all the more shocking because the Englishman has generally been clinical during the whole campaign.

He stressed the same point and said: "On another day it goes in the back of the net, today it wasn’t to be."

Murray determined to make amends and prepare for Spurs

The Brighton forward further stated that he will not let the miss get into his head and is focused on improving ahead of the big match against Spurs.

He said: "I’m very disappointed about it but you know what? It’s gone, I didn’t mean to miss it, I tried to score it."

"Dwelling on it isn’t going to do us any good," Murray added - "so it’s time to move on and prepare for Tuesday.”

It will be the first of many tough tests in the final few weeks of the season for the Seagulls and Murray will need to be clinical with any chances that he gets in this crunch period.