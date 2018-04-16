Liverpool 3-0 AFC Bournemouth: Reds' player ratings as they edge towards Champions League qualification

Liverpool need just two more wins to guarantee a place in the top four after they comfortably beat Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Chelsea came from 2-0 down at Southampton to win 3-2 earlier in the day, but the Reds responded thanks to goals from Sadio Mané, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The Reds never needed to get into more than second gear as Bournemouth threatened little throughout.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Loris Karius (6): Very little to do. Looked competent and assured when he punched clear a couple of crosses.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (8): Very good again. Brilliant cross for Salah’s header and hardly missed a tackle or a pass.

Dejan Lovren (7): Dealt easily with Jermain Defoe. Went off injured but it didn’t look that serious – more of a precaution, such is his good form.

Virgil van Dijk (7): Confident and comfortable afternoon for the Dutchman. Switched to the left side when Ragnar Klavan came on, but it did nothing to disrupt his rhythm as he cruised through the game without a sweat.

Andy Robertson (7): Solid display from the Scot. Kept Ryan Fraser quiet which Liverpool have not always done but wasn’t as effective and decisive in attack as he often is.

Midfield and Attack

Jordan Henderson (8): First half, in particular, he was exceptional. Quick passing into dangerous areas, constant hassling and interceptions and lots of energy. Enjoyed having Gini Wijnaldum alongside him as that gives him the license to get forward a little more.

Gini Wijnaldum (8): 100% pass accuracy says a lot about how well he keeps the ball. His energy levels have fully returned after illness and Liverpool have their usual Gini back – one that often can go under the radar, but plays a vital role in their pressing and intensity, and can feed the front three effectively.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (7): One or two poor decisions when he kept hold of the ball for too long, but generally a good showing. He has the confidence to shoot from distance, but never tested Asmir Begovic.

Mo Salah (8): A wonderful header that takes his tally to 40 for the season. Ran rings around the Bournemouth back line at times, and he was taking it easy. If Liverpool are to win their sixth European Cup, he needs to stay fit, so that is no surprise. He retains his record of scoring in every home game since Boxing Day.

Roberto Firmino (7): Very happy to score a late goal that capped a performance of endeavour and energy. He now has 25 for the season, a tally that would have seen him get far more praise if it wasn’t for the Egyptian alongside him.

Sadio Mané (7): Got the crucial opener and was a threat throughout. Like the rest of the team, never got out of second gear, but is quietly racking up the goals. He now has ten league goals and seven assists this campaign.

Substitutes

Ragnar Klavan (6): Replaced Lovren when the Croat was injured. Has nothing to do except make a few simple passes.

James Milner (6): Came on when the game had already been won. Kept it simple.

Dominic Solanke (n/a)