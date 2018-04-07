Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Reds held to draw on dull derby day

Liverpool were held to a draw by Everton for the second time in this Premier League season, amidst a host of changes for the Reds following their emphatic midweek Champions League victory over Manchester City at Anfield.

The Reds had the best of the chances throughout the game, though they were on strict defensive duties in the final ten minutes of the game as Everton tried to force a victory.

The first half was a quiet affair at Goodison, as Liverpool looked to counter the hostile atmosphere with sustained possession and a steady build up in their attacking play.

Visitors control first half

Liverpool dominated both the possession and the chances, with the first big opportunity of the half coming to Dominic Solanke. His initial touch cannoned off of an Everton player and back at the feet of the young striker some 10 yards from goal.

His left-footed snapshot was tipped away by Jordan Pickford, with England manager Gareth Southgate watching from the stands.

Yannick Bolasie tried his luck down the other end with a fantastic effort coming in off the left-hand side, setting his right-footed shot way outside the post to curl in, only to watch Loris Karius produce a fantastic fingertip save.

James Milner was next to bring the best out of Pickford, latching onto a reverse ball by Jordan Henderson to cut back inside onto his right foot and aim for the far post, with the outcome another good save by the goalkeeper.

Everton managed as many shots in the first half as they did in the entire reverse fixture at Anfield, but on balance the Blues were probably counting their blessings to go in level at the break.

Hosts fail to take advantage of fatigue

With no changes for either side at half-time, Liverpool came back out for the second half looking for more of the same. They continued to dominate the passing but made little in roads towards taking the lead, and Everton began to grow into the game – particularly after changes were made.

Wayne Rooney was substituted - much to his own frustration - for Idrissa Gueye on the hour mark, with the former Manchester United star snatching his coat and yelling expletives as he made his way to the bench.

Bolasie was replaced by Dominic Calvert-Lewin to applause from the home fans following a poor performance, and Everton finally went about creating some threatening chances.

Cenk Tosun was only inches away from meeting a ball flashed across the Liverpool goal, before creating a chance for Seamus Coleman minutes later who again missed the ball by the smallest of margins at the back post.

Calvert-Lewin had one further chance before full-time, coming in off the left-hand side but failing to hit the target, settling the game at a point a piece for each side.