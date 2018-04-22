Chelsea 2-0 Southampton: Clinical Chelea sink sorry Saints to set up FA Cup final with United

The FA Cup Final will hold a gigantic clash between Manchester United and Chelsea, as goals second-half goals from Oliver Giroud and Álvaro Morata giving them a comfortable 2-0 win over a struggling Southampton.

The first 45 minutes certainly wasn't one to remember with Willian clattering the crossbar inside the first ten minutes, Giroud had a spectacular effort towards the end of the half but to no avail.

The Frenchman went one better just after the second-half as he opened the scoring with a spectacular solo effort, Mark Hughes' side picked up their performance with great chances for Shane Long and Nathan Redmond but Morata's header towards the end secured the clash with the Red Devils on May 19th.

Starting off strong

With José Mourinho's men securing their place in the final with the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotpsur the attention once again turned to the national stadium, with The Blues the clear favourites over The Saints who came to Wembley to escape the thoughts of their relegation worries.

Chelsea broke with pace in the eighth minute as Eden Hazard drove through the middle of the park, he passed it out to Willian on the right who did well to cut inside and hit a shot across goal but it came off the top of the crossbar.

Giroud looked to continue his blistering form for the Blues considering his recent brace in the comeback at St Mary's Stadium, his first chance went begging but it bounced kindly for a second bite of the cherry as he hit a flying volley but it was just wide of the post.

Couldn't ask for a better start

Despite being under the quash Hughes' side still remained in the tie, but any plans made in the 15-minute break went straight out of the window as the Blues took the lead within seconds of the restart.

Hazard does well to control the long ball as he played it into Giroud, the Frenchman had no right to make a decent effort with plenty of defenders around him as he slalomed past four defenders before poking it home.

Trying to get back in it

Despite falling behind it didn't seem to faze the Saints and they had a number of opportunities to get back into the semi-final, Charlie Austin's excellent dummy saw Long clean through on Willy Caballero.

The striker looked to go around the goalkeeper but his poor first touch saw it run behind for a goal kick.

Redmond looked to spark a comeback from the substitutes bench, he nearly did it in the 72nd minute as he hit a fizzing effort which almost caught out Caballero but he did well to get down and keep it out.

Caballero almost went from hero to zero in the space of a few seconds as he managed to drop a corner over his goal-line, but luckily for him the flag was raised for a foul on the Argentine.

Heading them into the final

Antonio Conte certainly would have been concerned as the Saints grew in confidence with every opportunity, but their final place was secured eight minutes from time with their second.

Morata proved to be the definition of an impact sub as César Azpilicueta played a great cross into the area and his compatriot was there to head into the ground and past Alex McCarthy.

It certainly proved not to be Southampton's day as Austin slid in moments after falling behind to try and spark some life into a comeback, it made it past Caballero but came back off the upright.

The Blues went straight up the other end and should of grabbed their third, as Morata set himself up from six yards out but Maya Yoshida was there to block on the line.