Manchester City 5-0 Swansea City: Champions continue party on pitch with route of Swans

Newly crowned Premier League Champions Manchester City continued their celebrations and incredible Premier League campaign with a 5-0 victory against Swansea City on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens were officially recognized as Champions with Swansea's players and staff giving the City players a Guard of Honor before the match. The hosts clinched the title last weekend after rivals Manchester United lost at Old Trafford to soon to be relegated West Bromwich Albion.

Swansea are hoping to not follow West Brom to the Championship, with the Welsh club only having a four-point advantage as they hover over the relegation zone with four more matches left in the season.

Both Southampton and Stoke City are currently in the relegation zone and are four points behind the Swans, although both Swansea and Southampton have a game in hand on the Potters.

Despite their obvious need for points in the race to stay up in the Premier League, Swansea were no match for Manchester City.

Quick Strikes

With early domination in possession and spending almost all the time in Swansea's half, City showed no signs of slowing down o playing with less intensity despite already winning the league.

City opened the scoring with a 12th-minute strike from David Silva.

The hosts strung quick passes in the build-up before Kevin De Bruyne played Raheem Sterling in behind the defence. Sterling left a cutback pass to Silva, who hit clinically to give his side the early advantage.

It took only five minutes for the Citizens to double their lead through another beautifully worked goal.

Fabian Delph and David Silva played a beautiful one-two on the left flank to cut open the Swansea defence, with Delph finding a well run Raheem Sterling in the six-yard box to tap in City's second.

Continued Domination

Kevin De Bruyne decided to join in on the fun and let off an absolute screamer in the 54th minute to make it a three-goal advantage to Manchester City.

The Belgium star received the ball with space on the right side of Swansea's half, took two steps before letting off a rocket with his right boot that was far too powerful and well struck to give Swansea's Lukasz Fabianski any chance of saving it.

Raheem Sterling was taken down in the box by Federico Fernandez in the 63rd minute and referee Craig Pawson did not hesitate to point to the spot and award City the penalty.

Despite chants from the fans for goalkeeper Ederson to take the penalty, fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus hit the post from the spot.

Bernardo Silva cleaned up the rebound from the missed penalty and gave City their fourth goal.

Six and a half months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, Benjamin Mendy returned to the first team when he came on as a substitute with 15 minutes to play.

The fan favourite Mendy joined youngster Phil Foden and Yaya Toure as second-half substitutions by manager Pep Guardiola.

Gabriel Jesus added to City's lead in the 88th minute, giving the hosts a 5 goal advantage.

The Brazilian, who had been starved off the scoresheet by the post and Swansea's goalkeeper, finally got his goal when he headed home a beautiful ball from Yaya Toure.

Crucial Games Left For Swans

While Manchester City have wrapped up the Premier League and bowed out of the FA Cup and the Champions League, Swansea still have meaningful matches left to play.

While they are four points clear from both Stoke and Southampton in the relegation zone with four matches to play, the Swans still play Chelsea before two crucial matchups against the Potters and Saints.

The head to head matches will likely decide the Premier League fate for Swansea City.