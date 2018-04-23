Pochettino panics Spurs fans by saying they'll win trophies with or without him after FA Cup loss

For the second consecutive year, Tottenham Hotspur found themselves dumped out of the FA Cup after a semi-final defeat.

Spurs took an early lead but Manchester United came from behind to win the game 2-1.

This now marks 10-years without a trophy for the Lilywhites and the disappointment was evident to see.

But it was Mauricio Pochettino's press conference which had everyone talking after the game as the Argentine stated the club will win trophies "with me or another (manager)".

Those four words

The emotion was high in the Tottenham camp as another trophy-less season is on the verge of petering out and boss Pochettino was clearly far from pleased.

The Argentine claimed that his side requires more time to earn silverware.

"Tottenham need more time, of course with me or another, but I think it's so important to keep going, focusing on working and developing that philosophy which is fantastic for the club," he said.

Tottenham have seen a dramatic rise in league positions since Pochettino's arrival, a progression which has not been tangible in terms of honours.

However, having seemingly secured Champions League football for the third successive year in a row, their fans are now demanding trophies.

"I think it's not enough because everyone feels that we are close, we are close, we are close, but it's still nearly no? Nearly to touch," he added.

Serial overachievers?

For the money in which Tottenham Hotspur have to spend in the transfer windows, they have overachieved exponentially.

Yet Pochettio believes his side should be winning games such as the semi-final against Manchester United:

"I think you are clever, our fans are clever, everyone is clever. Tottenham is in a position that is completely different today. Maybe you can arrive to a semi-final and win or arrive in a final and win some trophies of course," Poch said.

Although Spurs have tasted another Wembley semi-final defeat, the 46-year-old boss insisted they have to finish as strongly as possible.

"But for me it is to keep going. I am disappointed, sometimes after the defeat when finished the game very frustrated but then quick I move on," he said.

Top-four now a must

Spurs now only have one aim for the remainder of their Premier League season and that is to secure Champions League football.

Only four games remain in Tottenham's season and they are on the verge of taking Champions League football back to their north London home.

"Thinking about trying to finish the season in the best way, four games ahead and we need to be sure to play Champions League,"

"Sure it will be a very successful season if we are able to keep our position in the table,"'Pochettino said.