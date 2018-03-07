Tottenham Hotspur (3) 1-2 (4) Juventus: Argentine duo strike to knock Spurs out of Champions League

Juventus came from a goal down against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night at Wembley Stadium, with two second half goals coming in the space of three minutes enough to turn the tide on the North London side and advance to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Despite being outplayed in the first half, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain upheld their reputation as amongst the best players in world football, taking advantage of two chances to reverse the course of the tie and keep the Old Lady in the Champions League.

Lilywhites again trouble Italians

It seemed that Harry Kane would repeat his goal from the first leg in Turin just 15 minutes into the match, but the result this time around was not with the young English striker. Kane was played in behind the Juventus backline thanks to a beautiful chip from Dele Alli, rounded Gianluigi Buffon and hit a shot from a difficult angle into the side netting.

Juventus, who started the first half with plenty of defending, almost turned the tables in the 17th minute but were denied a pretty clear penalty by referee Szymon Marciniak. Douglas Costa beat Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen in the box and appeared to be tripped for a stonewall penalty, but none of the three officials near the incident called the tackle a foul.

Son rises to give hosts advantage

Son Heung-min had his first great chance just three minutes later, but the South Korean had his shot punched away by a strong Buffon. Tottenham's winger looked as if he would leave the first half without netting one after a terrible miss by inches in the 38th minute when in on a one on one with Harry Kane, only to redeem himself a minute later.

Spurs got their well deserved breakthrough goal in the 39th minute. Harry Kane played splendid ball into Kieran Trippier on the right flank, and the fullback played a ball across the penalty box to Heung-Min Son who mishit the ball but got it to go over a diving Buffon and into the back of the net.

Two in three minutes

With Bianconeri needing two goals to under the Wembley arch, Juventus boss Max Allegri made a double switch on the hour mark, changing both system and personnel bringing on both Kwadwo Asamoah and Stephan Lichtsteiner onto the pitch.

The switch within minutes gave the Italians more of the play, before the play fully paid off for the Turin side, began putting numbers into the attack and pressuring Spurs for the first time in the second half.

Higuain brought Juventus level on the night with his goal in the 64th minute. The Argentine striker stuck his right leg to the ball and hit it with the outside of his boot after a cross from the right flank and a quick flick of the head from his teammate got the ball to him in prime position.

Juventus then completely turned the game on its' head as their Argentine duo combined just three minutes later. Higuain held the ball up and played a perfect ball past Davison Sanchez into the path of Dybala who was in one on one with Hugo Lloris and made no mistake with a strike past the French goalkeeper. Juve had changed the course of the tie with two strikes in just two minutes and 49 seconds.

Last gasp attempt

With their lead having completely vanished in a blink of an eye, Tottenham had to assume Juventus' role of playing catch up to keep their Champions League dream alive.

Maurico Pochettino threw on Erik Lamela in place of the labouring Eric Dier, allowing Spurs to have another attacking option in search for a goal. Pochettino would also bring on Fernando Llorente in place of Dele Alli to bring more height onto the pitch for balls into the box.

The hosts had multiple close chances go calling, including long range shots from Son and Eriksen that went just wide of the goal on both attempts.

Kane's header in the 90th minute looked as if it would level the tie, but after nodding his header down, the ball hit the inside of the post and bounced agonisingly across the goal-line before being cleared off the line to safety for Juventus.

For the hosts it was a case of what might have been, as despite an ever-improving Spurs side, the North Londoners' latest chance of ending their silverware drought had passed by.