AS Roma (6) 4-2 (7) Liverpool: Reds player ratings as Mané and Wijnaldum send Liverpool to the Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are through to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26, despite losing for the first time in the competition this season.

Goals from Sadio Mané and Gini Wijnaldum – the latter's first away from home for the club – in the first half meant AS Roma needed five to force extra time, but they could only manage four, with Radja Nainggolan grabbing a late brace after a James Milner own-goal and a neat finish from Edin Dzeko.

It is Liverpool's first Champions League final since 2007 and means a repeat of the 1981 final between the Reds and the Spanish giants, which Liverpool won 1-0 in Paris thanks to an Alan Kennedy goal.

On a night of high emotion and ultimately ecstasy for the Merseysiders, here is how they rated.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Loris Karius (7): Couple of good saves, but should do better to push the ball wider for the first goal which Dzeko slotted in. Could do nothing with the Milner own-goal or either of Nainggolan’s efforts and did well to take his time over goal kicks. Commanded his area well in a first half aerial onslaught.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (6): Caught out a couple of times as Dzeko pulled out wide and targeted him, but overall coped well. Very fortunate not to be sent off for a handball that would have seen Roma given a penalty when he threw himself in front of a shot from close range. At the age of 19, he is going to play for his boyhood team in the biggest club match in the world, although it could have been different had he seen red.

Dejan Lovren (7): Looked shaky on occasion and was to blame for Milner's own-goal, but dealt with Dzeko just about well enough. Guided well by the man alongside him when necessary.

Virgil van Dijk (8): Assertive at the back and a key organiser in the heat of the battle. Did well not to get flustered when Lovren stood next to him looked moved by the occasion and the atmosphere.

Andy Robertson (8): Seemed to gain a yard of pace in attack as he went past Alessandro Florenzi like wasn’t there at times. Diligent and focused at the back, he produced another accomplished performance on the big stage as he cements his cult-hero status.

Midfield and Attack

Gini Wijnaldum (9): Finally able to score an away goal, and what a time it was to break that duck. Probably only in the team thanks to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury, but he was crucial in winning the ball back and retaining it to allow Liverpool a breather when they got the chance. Unbelievably cool, calm and collected when many would have been unable to curb their excitement.

Jordan Henderson (8): A number of crucial interceptions and brilliant game management from the captain, taking his time over a knock when Roma were building up a head of steam. He gets far too much unnecessary criticism, but you don’t lead Liverpool into a Champions League final without having something about you, and tonight he showed his importance.

James Milner (8): Scored an own-goal but could do nothing about it. Energetic and industrious in the centre of the midfield, and won his battles. Also able to link the midfield to the front three on the counter-attack to decent effect.

Mo Salah (7): Was given much less room than in the first leg, but still showed his ability when given the slightest chance. Outshone by Firmino and Mané on the night, but he will be crucial if Liverpool are to make this season the year they lift a sixth European Cup.

Roberto Firmino (9): Tireless up front, in particular in the first half when he was magnificent. Fed the two men either side of him countless times, and showed exactly why it was so important that he signed a new contract earlier this week. It can no longer be said that he is underrated - the whole world can see his ability now.

Sadio Mané (9): Scored the opening goal that set up the rest of the game. Had Roma’s defence on a string time and time again as he danced around them; also put in a shift going the other way as he worked hard for the team when required.

Substitutes

Ragnar Klavan (7): Very unfortunate to give away a penalty for a handball when his arm was down and the ball was fired at him from almost no distance at all. Became an additional body at the back as Roma tried to throw everything at Liverpool near the end.

Dominic Solanke (n/a): Chased down a couple of long passes but not on the pitch long enough to make more of an impact than that.

Nathaniel Clyne (n/a): A nice moment for him to play a few minutes as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury.