“Time to celebrate” says Huddersfield Town’s Chris Löwe before final day clash against Arsenal

Left-back Chris Löwe has encouraged the whole Huddersfield Town squad to celebrate their Premier League survival right now, despite still having one game left to play, after they secured their top- flight status against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The German also compared the scenes from Wednesday night to last year’s SkyBet Championship Play-off Final at Wembley, as well as reflecting on the incredible achievement the club has achieved this year.

“Next is to celebrate”

The Terriers claimed a 1 -1 draw at Stamford Bridge in midweek, in which a point was enough to achieve mathematical safety in their debut Premier League campaign.

After Wednesday’s result, Löwe said: “Next is to celebrate. I don’t care one second about that game on Sunday. It doesn’t matter for both teams, the result, so lets just celebrate for as long as we can.”

“Then go into your holidays, get a bit of rest, get a fresh head and go again next year,” he continued.

Huddersfield host Arsenal at the John Smith’s Stadium for Wenger’s last game in charge of the Gunners on Sunday, where neither team specifically need a result to achieve something - with 6th place secured for the London side, and the Terriers more than safe.

However, it is certainly guaranteed that the stadium will be a noisy one, and both sets of fans will want to see their team end the season on a high.

“Unbelievable”

When discussing Town’s survival, the 29-year-old believes the togetherness of the squad is what helped them pick up the final two vital points, in order to ensure their safety.

“If you see how we stayed up in the end – with a draw at Manchester city away and a draw at Chelsea away – it just shows how strong our dressing room is and how strong our club is,” he said.

Before adding: “That is unbelievable, and if you pick up two points against these clubs, that is more than deserving of another year of Premier League football.”

“It is an unbelievable achievement today [Wednesday], and an unbelievable feeling for us and for the whole club,” he continued.

“We are very, very happy we have done it today and now it’s time to celebrate!”

Emotions compare to Wembley Final

Löwe went on to liken the feelings on the final whistle at Stamford Bridge to the 2017 Championship Play Off Final, in which Town beat Reading 4 - 3 on penalties to claim their first season in the top flight for 45 years.

“Its difficult to compare, but the emotions today are similar to what he had at Wembley,” he said.

However, the defender believes that for Huddersfield Town, staying up is even bigger than promotion.

“I think its more of an achievement this season, because to stay up against these opponents in this league with that money – it’s just unbelievable,” Löwe concluded.