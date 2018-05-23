Huddersfield Town release retained squad list following 2017/18 season

Huddersfield Town have confirmed their retained squad list at the end of the 2017/18 season, prior to any transfer changes that will occur this summer.

First Team Changes

Town only had three senior players out of contract at the end of their debut Premier League campaign: Dean Whitehead, Robert Green and Jordy Hiwula.

Whitehead announced his retirement prior to the Terrier’s final game of the season against Arsenal, and he will move into the club’s backroom staff at the beginning of next season.

Former England 'keeper Green will not be offered a new contract and will now leave the West Yorkshire side after only being with them for a year.

However, Hiwula, who has spent this season on loan at Fleetwood Town, has taken the option to extend his contract for another year.

Academy Changes

Eight players from the existing Under 23 and Under 18 age groups have been offered new deals, whilst five players will depart the club.

Town has activated its clause to extend 20-year-old striker Rekeil Pyke’s contract into next season, whilst defenders Romoney Crichlow-Noble and Rarmani Edmonds-Green have been offered new professional contracts.

Several academy players have also been offered a third year to their existing scholarships that will cover the 2018/19 season: defenders Oran Thompson and Sam Gibson, midfielder Isaac Marriott, and attackers Olly Dyson and George Danaher.

Dylan Cogill, Cameron Taylor, Jack Boyle, Denilson Carvalho and Luca Colville will all depart the club once their contracts expire this summer.

Overview

Contract Extended: Jordy Hiwula, Rekeil Pyke

New Professional Contracts Offered: Romoney Crichlow-Noble, Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Third Year Scholarships Offered: George Danaher, Olly Dyson, Sam Gibson, Isaac Marriott, Oran Thompson

Released: Robert Green, Jack Boyle, Denilson Carvalho, Dylan Cogill, Luca Colville, Cameron Taylor

Retired: Dean Whitehead

How long do each of the first team have left on their contracts?

Everyone one of Town’s senior players has a lest one year left on their contract, but some are contracted to the Yorkshire club for longer than others.

June 2019: Laurent Depoitre, Danny Williams, Joel Coleman, Michael Hefele, Sean Scannell, Ryan Schofield

June 2020: Elias Kachunga, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgensen, Christopher Schindler, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Mooy, Tom Ince, Rajiv van La Parra, Chris Löwe, Scott Malone, Tommy Smith, Collin Quaner, Tom Ince, Philip Billing, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Jon Gorenc Stankovic

June 2021: Alex Pritchard, Steve Mounié

Both Jonas Lössl’s and Florent Hadergjonaj’s contract length are yet to be confirmed after their respective loan deals will become permanent transfers when the international window opens.