Brighton make Florin Andone their third summer signing

Brighton & Hove Albion made their third signing of the summer transfer window, with the capture of Florin Andone from Deportivo La Coruna on a five-year deal.

The fee is believed to be around the £5.25 million mark, which is the striker's relegation release clause with Deportivo after they suffered relegation from the La Liga Santander.

Andone has been on the Seagulls radar for quite a while.

They had been pursuing a deal for the striker last summer when he nearly joined and then they continued their pursuit in January, but that would have cost Brighton a reported £17.5 million at the time, which was believed to be his buyout clause.

However, due to La Coruna's relegation, his buyout was slashed to £5.25 million, saving The Seagulls £12.25 million.

Hughton delighted with the signing

Manager Chris Hughton spoke to the club's website and gave his thoughts on the signing of Andone: "We are delighted that Florin has agreed to join us.

"He is a player that we have tracked for some time and he will add a new dimension to our attacking options.

Hughton added:"He is a very hard-working player and has proven his quality at the highest level in Spain, as well as at international level.

"I am looking forward to working with him next season."

Andone's Background

Andone can play as a lone number nine or alongside another striker meaning he will fit well into Albion's current 4-4-1-1 formation. The striker moved from his home country, Romania at the age of 12 following the tragic death of his father in a car accident.

He moved to Spain and started out with CD Castellon before spells with Villarreal and a loan spell with the third tier Spanish side, Atletico Baleares.

The 5ft 11-striker then joined Cordoba in the Spanish Seguanda, where he impressed scoring 27 goals in 58 games.

He then joined Deportivo for a fee in the region of £4.1 million and in 69 appearances, scored 19 goals.

Andone has also made 21 appearances for Romania scoring one goal and has appeared in the 2016 European Championships with his home country.

The Romanian striker will join up with the rest of the squad on the 8th June when the transfer window opens for international transfers.