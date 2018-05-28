Liverpool confirm Fabinho signing

Liverpool have swooped for their first signing of the summer by confirming a deal with AS Monaco to buy Fabinho.

The midfielder will join the Reds when the European transfer window officially opens on July 1, the Merseyside club confirmed.

It represents an impressive, and swift, transfer for Liverpool - who made the signing public less than 48 hours after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

They've reportedly been in discussions with Monaco for over 12 months regarding the midfielder, who leaves the French club after over 200 appearances and a Ligue 1 winners medal from 2016/17.

He'll slot into a new-look Liverpool midfield, with Naby Keita also joining up with the Reds this summer after officially leaving RB Leipzig whilst Emre Can looks set to leave for Juventus. More signings have been muted, with Nabil Fekir a target as Liverpool look to return to Ligue 1 for the Lyon midfielder.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website after the signing was confirmed, the Brazilian said; "I am really excited about this move.

"This is something that I always wanted, this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional.

"A football club of this size coming after my eservices, I didn't have to think that much about coming over."

No slowing down from Reds

The signing shows a statement of intent from Liverpool after losing the final, their third cup final defeat under Jurgen Klopp.

With Fabinho signed and more names sought after, the Reds aren't looking to settle after securing back-to-back top four finishes for the first time in nearly a decade.

Trophies are on the agenda, something the 24-year-old alluded to.

"I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I'm able to win titles with this club," he said.