Reports: Newcastle United knocked back by Hamburg’s Josha Vagnoman

According to German newspaper Hamburger Morgenpost, Hamburg's Josha Vagnoman has turned down a £30,000 a week offer from Newcastle United.

HSV were relegated to Bundesliga 2 for the first time in their history last season which has naturally led to speculation around their current crop of players.

Their 17-year-old hot prospect, Vagnoman, is one of many players to be linked with a move away with Manchester City and Arsenal interested in the left-back, however, Newcastle are the first to table a concrete offer.

But the Magpies' apparent 'attractive wage offer' of €5.3 million over three seasons has been turned down by Vagnoman as he wants to commit his future to Hamburg.

Embed from Getty Images

Searching for signing number two

Newcastle secured their first signing of the summer last week when they turned Martin Dubravka’s loan from Sparta Prague into a permanent one.

Jamaal Lascelles has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park however the United captain has strongly reiterated that he is happy and wants to stay.

With still no news on how much United manager Rafael Benitez will have to spend in the transfer market, and given the history under owner Mike Ashley, Newcastle supporters know to expect little.

Depending on the transfer kitty, the Dubravka signing shouldn’t impact it too much as Benitez and co grabbed a bargain in snapping up the Slovakian for just £4 million.

The move for Vagnoman offers no further indication of what Benitez has to spend as supporters are well aware of the 58-year-old’s desire to strengthen the youth set-up.

Vagnoman was undoubtedly ‘one for the future’ and this was perhaps the reason as to why the youngster snubbed Newcastle’s offer.

Benitez might have missed out on a future star but Vagnoman deserves credit for thinking about his development rather than money given he is likely to feature on a regular basis in Germany’s second tier.