Brighton to swoop for Iran star Jahanbakhsh

Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in a move for winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh for a club-record £22 million, according to Dutch site Voetbal Inside.

Jahanbakhsh will feature for Iran in the World Cup, with Brighton fans seeing their potential new man in action first against Morocco on Friday.

However, if the former NEC man has a stand-out tournament then the Seagulls may find themselves priced out of a move by Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar - who may choose to sell to a more established European side with better finances.

Champions League football may also sway Jahanbakhsh, and Napoli could provide him with a perfect opportunity to showcase his talent. The Naples club were linked with a bid in May, but the managerial situation meant they had to put the move on ice.

Jahanbakhsh has real quality

Goals aren't exactly a real problem for the Seagulls at present, with Glenn Murray, Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross' strikes comfortably ensuring Brighton's safety in their first season in the top flight.

However, Jahanbakhsh would add quality to an already dynamic front line and combine with the emerging Jurgen Locadia, signed from PSV this January.

Locadia would also benefit from someone with a similar playstyle joining up with him at the Amex, with both players spending many years playing in Holland's top flight, as well as gaining valuable experience in European competition for their clubs.

Football-Oranje's Michael Statham described the winger:"He’s a very loyal player, and gives 100% every game. He is a very effective player with plenty of guile and quality to grab vital goals and assists.”

Brighton showing real ambition

If this move were to go through, Brighton and Hove Albion will be seen as a club firmly on the up - with the gleaming new stadium which could be a part of a potential 2030 World Cup bid, Premier League status, and valuable squad.

Breaking the club record yet again will show fans both of Brighton and other Premier League clubs that the Seagulls are in the Premier League to stay, and that they will challenge for European competition like Southampton and Burnley have done.

Jahanbakhsh is exactly the type of player that Brighton need to be looking at in order to create a sustainable business model in the top flight. A player of his quality won't stick around at the Amex forever, but the time he will spend will propel the club to further successes.