Huddersfield Town release 2018/19 squad numbers

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the squad numbers for the first team ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The majority of players have, unsurprisingly, kept their numbers, but there have been some changes, and the new signings have all now been designated their numbers.

New signings introduced

Town have made four summer signings so far in this transfer window, with a couple more still expected to arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium before the window closes.

Town’s first summer arrival, goalkeeper Ben Hamer, retains the number 12 shirt that he wore at previous club Leicester City.

This shows that Lössl is still seen as the first choice shot stopper, and Hamer is likely to be his main backup ahead of youngsters Coleman and Schofield.

Egyptian Ramadan Sobhi also retains the number 14 that he wore at Stoke City.

The Terrier’s most recent signing, midfielder Juninho Bacuna, is taking the number 7 shirt from Sean Scannell, which is also the same number he wore at his previous club, Groningen.

Record signing Terence Kongolo retains the number 5 shirt that he wore during his 2017/18 loan spell.

A number upgrade for Ince

There are a small number of last season’s squad who have moved numbers

Scannell will now wear the number 28 after vacating the number 7 shirt for Bacuna.

Tom Ince will no longer wear number 22, after switching to number 11, meaning youngster Abdelhamid Sabiri will switch to 29.

This suggests that Ince is seen as an integral part of Town’s squad whilst Sabiri will be less likely to feature on a regular basis.

Interesting things to note

After the signing of 20-year-old Bacuna was announced, many people queried whether he would jump straight into the first team, or whether her is more of a prospect for the future.

However, him wearing the number 7 shirt suggests he may appear more that some initially thought.

On the other hand, Scannell vacating this shirt, suggests he is unlikely to form part of David Wagner’s plans for the forthcoming season.

He was loaned out to Burton Albion last season, before picking up an injury, and it may be expected that a loan deal or even a permanent transfer may be on the cards for the winger this summer.

Interestingly, there are three players that are on Town’s books that haven’t been assigned a squad number: Jack Payne, Tareiq Holmes- Dennis and Jordy Hiwula.

This strongly suggests that these three will be leaving the Terriers this summer, and loan or permanent deals may be close.

Full Squad Number List

Here is the full squad number list for Huddersfield Town's first team ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

1. Jonas Lössl

2. Tommy Smith

3. Scott Malone

5. Terence Kongolo

6. Jonathan Hogg

7. Juninho Bacuna

8. Philip Billing

9. Elias Kachunga

10. Aaron Mooy

11. Tom Ince

12. Ben Hamer

13. Joel Coleman

14. Ramadan Sobhi

15. Chris Löwe

17. Rajiv van La Parra

19. Danny Williams

20. Laurent Depoitre

21. Alex Pritchard

23. Collin Quaner

24. Steve Mounié

25. Zanka

26. Christopher Schindler

27. Jon Gorenc Stanković

28. Sean Scannell

29. Abdelhamid Sabiri

31. Ryan Schofield

33. Florent Hadergjonaj

44. Michael Hefele