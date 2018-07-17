Brighton and Hove Albion sign goalkeeper David Button from Fulham

Chris Hughton has made Fulham goalkeeper David Button Brighton and Hove Albion's fifth signing of the summer transfer window, as the Seagulls look to build on last season's 15th place finish.

Button made 21 appearances for Fulham last season as they were promoted back to England's top flight after a four-year absence.

The 29-year-old spent the bulk of his youth development at Tottenham Hotspur but played just eight minutes of first-team football for the North London club.

Button went on no fewer than 13 loan spells during his four professionally contracted years with Spurs.

The Stevenage-born man then spent a year at Charlton Athletic in the 2012/13 season, making five appearances, before finally nailing down a starting berth with League One side Brentford in 2013. The stopper made 134 appearances for the West London side before making the switch to local rivals Fulham in 2016.

Button was first choice for his first season at Craven Cottage but was eventually displaced by Marcus Bettinelli in the 2017/18 season.

Button also has experience in international competition with various England youth teams - making three appearances in the 2005 U17 European Championships and three appearances in the 2008 U19 European Championships.

On both occasions, England failed to emerge from the group stage.

Button will 'provide further competition', says Hughton

Speaking to the club's website, Hughton said he was 'delighted to bring a goalkeeper of David's experience to the club'.

Hughton explained: "With Christian Walton and Robert Sanchez going out on loan this season, we felt we needed someone to provide further competition for places in that area of the team.

“He has a wealth of experience, having made over 300 appearances during his career so far, and I’m sure he will work well with Maty Ryan and Jason Steele."

Button also gave an interview to the official website, saying he 'couldn't be happier to be here [at Brighton]' and that he 'couldn't wait to get started'.

The stopper also cited the impressive facilities at the Albion and goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts (who Button has worked with before at Charlton) as important reasons for joining the South Coast club.