Brighton complete Yves Bissouma deal

Brighton and Hove Albion have made Malian youngster Yves Bissouma their sixth summer acquisition for an undisclosed fee thought to be around £15m.

The LOSC Lille man has signed a five-year deal at the American Express Community Stadium after Brighton beat off competition from Fulham.

The midfielder started his career in Mali with AS Real Bamako before moving to Lille in July 2016, where he signed his first three-year professional contract.

Also in 2016 Bissouma participated in the African Cup of Nations, scoring the winner for his Malian side in the semi-final against Ivory Coast.

Bissouma made a total of 55 appearances for Ligue 1 side Lille in two seasons between 2016 and 2016, scoring four goals, and the Malian was instrumental to their top-flight survival last season.

Hughton 'looking forward' to working with Bissouma

In an interview with the club's website, manager Chris Hughton said he was 'delighted' to sign the youngster, and 'pleased to welcome him to the club'.

Hughton added: "We have been keen to strengthen the squad in the central midfield positions, and this will add to our options in this area. I am very much looking forward to working with him.

"He is someone with good technical ability on the ball, and has good experience at a relatively young age, after playing regularly in a competitive French league for the past two seasons."

Brighton also published an interview with Bissouma, in which he says it is 'a dream' to come and play in the Premier League.

“I chatted with quite a lot of people who advised me it’s a good league for my progression, and it’s good to join a club like Brighton who know what they want, an ambitious club," added the new signing.

“It’s the dream of every player to come and play in the Premier League. They said it’s different to Ligue 1 – but you see that on the TV.

“They said it’s quite physical, quite difficult but it’s the best league in the world, that says it all.

“To be a big player you have to prove yourself in the big leagues and that is what pushed me a bit to come here. I wanted to come and show what I can do in the Premier League and help the team move forward.”

What will Bissouma bring to Brighton?

The young midfielder will bring a high work rate and great tackling ability to the Albion, with the 21-year-old's ball retention one of his greatest assets.

Bissouma also possesses a keen eye for goal, be it from long or close range.

He is also somewhat versatile, having been deployed as a right-back twice for Lille last season, with his defensive contribution and tenacity making him perfect cover in that role.

Being only 21, there is definite potential for the starlet to grow into a more well-rounded player, and there is no better league to do so than the Premier League.