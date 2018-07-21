Solly March signs new Brighton deal until 2022

Brighton and Hove Albion winger Solly March has signed a new three-year deal to extend his stay with the Seagulls up to June 2022.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, additionally making 36 appearances in all competitions for the Sussex club last season.

Since joining the club's academy back in 2011, March has come a long way, making 125 appearances for Brighton up until this point in his career.

There is no doubt that whilst impressive during last season with the Seagulls, there is still so much more to come from him in both the short-term and long-term.

Hughton delighted for March

Brighton boss Chris Hughton spoke about his delight regarding March's contract extension with the club.

He said: "I am delighted for Solly, as he’s worked extremely hard to get to this level and thoroughly deserves his new deal."

Hughton further went on to highlight the experience that March has gathered early on in his career and has hailed him as an "important member" of the Brighton squad.

Ahead of their second consecutive top-flight season, Hughton spoke of his joy regarding March's decision to sign a new contract.

He added: "With our second Premier League season just around the corner, it’s great for Solly to commit his future to the club and now he can fully focus on the campaign ahead."

March will prove to be yet another useful squad player for Hughton and co. in the 2018/19 season as the Seagulls prepare for yet another top-flight finish.

Hughton has been busy in the transfer window this season, the latest of his signings being Percy Tau from South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tau becomes the eighth signing of the summer for the Seagulls and isn't expected to be the last.