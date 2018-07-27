Huddersfield 'keeper Coleman signs new contract before joining Shrewsbury Town on loan

Goalkeeper Joel Coleman has signed a new contract with Huddersfield Town and has joined Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town on a season long loan for the 2018/19 campaign.

The 22-year-old has now committed his future to the club agreeing a deal that’ll extend his stay until 2020, with the Terriers also having the option to extend it by a further year.

Coleman initially joined the Terriers from Oldham Athletic in June 2016, and has made 14 appearances to date, including four cup appearances during the 2017/18 campaign.

One of his stand out appearances is the first leg of Huddersfield’s play off semi- final against Sheffield Wednesday, where he kept a clean sheet and helped the Terriers on their way to Wembley and Premier League promotion at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

After the signing of shot stopper Ben Hamer, and the excellent form and performances of Town’s No. 1 Jonas Lössl last season, Coleman’s chances of game time this season were always going to be limited. So, at this stage of his career and development, a loan deal seems to be the option that works in favour for everyone.

Huddersfield still have young England keeper Ryan Schofield and new- youngster Gabriel Rosario as options for their third goalkeeper for the 2018/19 campaign.

Wagner: “He can reach his full potential”

Town head coach David Wagner has praised Coleman and believes this move will be highly beneficial for the youngster.

“During his time with us, Joel has shown what a good, capable goalkeeper he is, when he has been brought into the team he has played well for us and I’m delighted that he’s extended his future with us,” Wagner said.

“What is important now is that he gets game time at a good level to help him develop. Joel has a lot of space to improve and he must continue to push himself, so he can reach his full potential,” he continued.

Before concluding: “I have no doubt that Joel will do this, and we can’t wait to see how he’ll progress as a player during this period."