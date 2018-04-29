David Wagner: 'This isn't done'

Huddersfield Town lost what was argueably their best chance to earn three more points before the very difficult run in to the end of the season, where the Terriers will face Manchester City, Chelsea and close with a home game against Arsenal.

This is not an easy way to end any season, let alone the first ever in the Premier League. There were very few chances in the Everton game, In the first half the only chance the visitors actually had they managed to score with.

The Terriers pressed hard to try and force an equaliser and were unfortunate not to be able to. The second half was much the same with the visitors piling on the pressure to score, and Huddersfield still trying to get something from the game.

Chance creation a problem

Speaking after the match, head coach David Wagner said of the first half: "I think they had one shot and unfortunately this was a goal, we had our half opportunities where we were in dangerous areas, but we weren’t able to hit the target."

The lack of goals has been a recent worry for the Terriers, and with the team missing Tom Ince who scored the vital winner last time out against Watford, the goal difference could be the final calculation to determine if Huddersfield stay in the Premier League.

"This isn't done"

The German added: "The second half was not as good and in the end we have been beaten by a quality team, they’ve shown this in their goals and in further situations. Like I said two weeks ago this isn’t done."

Although the final three games are against very tough opposition Wagner is confident that the defeat against Everton was not the nail in the coffin of Premier League football for the Terriers.

Most of the pundits had Huddersfield being relegated before a ball had even been kicked in the 2017/2018 season, and so far the Terriers have been out of the bottom three for the season.

They could still finish higher than the bottom three, it all depends now on their results and those of the teams around them.

Wagner said of the final run in to end the season: "It isn’t done because we lost today, we have three further games against very good opponents; there is no doubt about it."

Understandably with who the Terriers have to face in the final games, but nothing is done and dusted yet, there are plenty of teams who can still be relegated and who can still survive. Huddersfield Town will hope to be in the latter group.